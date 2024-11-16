When will Tex Mex Motors season 2 air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

The second season of Tex Mex Motors will premiere globally on Netflix on November 22, 2024. Following its debut in June 2023, the series quickly gained attention for its focus on transforming vehicles sourced from Mexico into uniquely restored cars.

With an expanded shop, additional team members, and more ambitious restoration goals, the series will continue its exploration of automotive creativity and logistical hurdles.

What to expect from Tex Mex Motors season 2

Cast and production highlights

Trending

The crew will return for the second season, including familiar faces and new additions. The reprising cast members include Jaime Hjelm, a mechanic, Wesley Zachary, a master fabricator, and Marcos “Scooter” Carrera, an automotive expert. Late Rob "Rabbit" Pitts, a businessman and car enthusiast, will also appear in the new season, as he completed filming before his untimely death.

With "new faces" joining the crew for the second season, the show aims to bring additional expertise in rare car sourcing and restoration techniques, as stated in the description of the show's sneak peek video. Even though the names have not been revealed, the Netflix show promises to add new dynamics to the main group as they tackle even more complex projects.

Tribute to Rob “Rabbit” Pitts

Rob “Rabbit” Pitts, a key member of the Borderland crew, passed away from stomach cancer in August 25, 2024, as reported by Deadline. His passion for automotive restoration and his role as a team member are acknowledged in the season, which features moments that honor his legacy.

Pitts shared his gratitude for achieving his personal goals, including the completion of his work on Tex Mex Motors season 2, via a video released on August 26, 2024. In the video uploaded on his Youtube channel, he said:

"Don't be sad for me... I accomplished my dream of buying my own store, finishing Season 2 of Netflix, and marrying the love of my life."

What’s new in Tex Mex Motors season 2?

The sneak peek trailer for Tex Mex Motors Season 2, released in early November 2024, offers a glimpse of the crew's expertise and their focus on car restorations. One scene captures the team inspecting a car believed to be a rare Saleen model. Rob “Rabbit” Pitts raises critical questions about how to verify its authenticity.

Additionally, season 2 features a "higher profit goal," which will challenge the team to be more efficient and innovative in their approach. As always, the series will highlight the technical and creative skills of the Borderland crew, showcasing their ability to turn junkyard finds into prized masterpieces.

Incorporating these changes, fans can expect the same high-energy, fast-paced action, but with even deeper cross-border exploration, greater stakes and more elaborate builds.

The second season of Tex Mex Motors is set to return on November 22, 2024, on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback