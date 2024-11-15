When will The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 Reunion part 3 air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 is about to wrap up now that the finale episode alongside reunion parts one and two have been released. Part 3 of the reunion is set to air on November 21, 2024. Cast members reuniting for the finale episode are Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Jennifer Pedranti, Tamra Judge, Emily Simpson, Heather Dubrow, and Katie Ginella, alongside Alexis Bellino.

Hosted by Andy Cohen, the third part will be full of surprises as the cast members will confront one another and question their friendship. Per the official website of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18, episode 20, Shannon and Alexis will have a heated conversation addressing their conflict from the entire season. Tamra and Shannon's friendship update will reveal whether the two have been on good terms since the season 18 filming ended.

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 episode 20, titled Reunion Part 3, will air exclusively on Bravo TV on November 21, 2024. The episode synopsis reads as the following:

"The reunion concludes with Shannon and Alexis at odds over lawsuits and dating; emotions peak when Tamra and Shannon address their friendship; unseen footage of John's interview stirs reactions."

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18, episode 20 might provide a resolution to Alexis and Shannon's conflict

The upcoming reunion episode will address Shannon's drama after she discusses the increasing tensions between the friend group. As fans already know, Alexis is engaged to Shannon's ex, John, which is why there have been conflicts between the two cast members. The reunion episode to air on November 21 might provide a resolution to their arguments.

Shannon and Tamra's friendship will also be discussed in the upcoming episode. During her October 8, 2024, interview with People Magazine, Tamra hinted whether she and Shannon were friends after filming the reunion. As fans know, their friendship has seen ups and downs throughout season 18. Tamra shared that fans will be "surprised."

"Shannon's been close to me for a long time. I can't really give anything away. I think everybody's just going to be a little bit surprised," Tamra said.

While teasing the "most explosive" part of the reunion episode, Tamra hinted at the heated conversation between Alexis and Shannon.

"That was the most explosive part of the reunion," Tamra said. "There was a lot of tough discussions that went down. There was a lot of emotions, there was a lot of explanation to why maybe I felt a certain way, and overall, I felt like it was one of the best reunions that I've done in a very long time."

Fans are excited to see how the third part concludes. They want to find out whether the cast has resolved their issues and is willing to move past their conflicts.

Stream The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 reunion parts one and two exclusively on Bravo TV and Peacock TV.

Fans can follow the cast members on their official Instagram accounts to stay updated with sneak peeks, teasers, and episode trailers.

