When will The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9’s finale air? Release date and more explored

Bravo's The Real Housewives of Potomac premiered its season 9 on October 6, 2024, giving viewers a glimpse into the luxurious lives of housewives in Maryland.

The current season features returning stars Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Mia Thornton, Ashley Darby, Jacqueline Blake, and Dr. Wendy Osefo. New cast members Keiarna Stewart, Stacey Rusch, and Jassi Rideaux joined the show, bringing new perspectives and drama.

The season finale of The Real Housewives of Potomac is set to air on February 2, 2025, at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo.

What to expect from The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 finale?

Fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac can expect to see various conflicts come to its head. Last week, at the end of the episode, Stacey was shown telling the rest of the cast members that Karen told her to stay away from Wendy. The story of Karen's DUI case will also get a conclusion in the season finale.

In one of the sneak peeks provided by Bravo for the upcoming finale, Gizelle is seen hanging out with her daughters in their garden. She expressed to spend more time with her family as in 2024, she lost her father, Curtis. Remembering how he always visited her during Christmas, Gizelle wanted to continue the tradition of hanging out with the whole family.

She decided to plant a Christmas tree in her garden to remember his father who loved decorating one during his visits. She got a name plate that read "Pops". Talking about the matter with her daughters, Gizelle became emotional as they were about to move out from her house and go to college. Looking at their mother, the daughters also shed tears.

"Everything that I do at this point, is just a lot to navigate," expressed Gizelle.

In the second sneak peek from the upcoming finale of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Stacey met up with her best friend AJ. Stacey revealed in a confessional that she was really happy to see her friends coming from Chicago to support her upcoming event. Stacey and AJ had known each other since Stacey first came to town for modeling.

AJ expressed that he found Stacey acting differently nowadays and wondered whether Stacey was meeting any guys romantically. When Stacey mentioned TJ's name, AJ was not thrilled. Stacey had previously mentioned that she and TJ were getting to know each other. When AJ prompted on the matter again, Stacey stated that she and TJ did not get intimate.

In the clip of The Real Housewives of Potomac, TJ video called Stacey right at that moment. Stacey introduced TJ to AJ but the latter got TJ's name wrong which irked him. Stacey later stated in a confessional that she wanted both to get along as AJ was her best friend.

"TJ, he's my support system and that's enough for me. I just don't know if it's enough for everybody around me," confessed Stacey.

AJ further mentioned that TJ was the next thing that Stacey found after her divorce and did NOT think he was Stacey's type. Stacey asked AJ to elaborate and he mentioned that TJ was too "animated" and a "cornball". The clip ended with AJ mentioning that Stacey needed help when it came to navigating relationships.

Catch season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac on Bravo.

