When will Top Chef season 22 episode 6 air? Release date, time, and what to expect

Following a demanding team-based challenge in Toronto’s culinary scene in the previous episode, Top Chef season 22 is set to move forward with a new test of individual skill. Contestants are expected to navigate a streamlined ingredient selection and highlight a widely used element in creative ways.

Top Chef season 22, episode 6, titled Pickle Me This, is set to air on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 9 PM ET on Bravo. The episode will introduce two guest chefs and return to a more familiar format, involving both a Quickfire and an Elimination Challenge.

What to know about Top Chef season 22 episode 6's air date, time, and details

Air date and time across US time zones

The sixth episode of Top Chef season 22 is scheduled to air on April 17, 2025, at 9:00 pm Eastern Time. Viewers across the United States can catch Top Chef season 22 episode 6 at different times depending on their region. Below is a breakdown of the release schedule by time zone.

Time Zone Air Time Date Eastern (ET) 9 :00 PM April 1 7, 2025 Central (CT) 8:00 PM April 17, 2025 Pacific (PT) 6:00 PM April 17, 2025 United Kingdomv (BST) 2:00 AM April 1 8, 2025 Central Europe (CEST) 3:00 AM April 1 8, 2025 Australia (AEST) 11:00 AM April 1 8, 2025

What to expect in episode 6?

The episode will feature both a Quickfire Challenge and an Elimination Challenge, with Susur Lee and Jet Bent-Let joining Kristen Kish as guest judges. In the Quickfire Challenge, chefs will face a time-limited task that will require them to create a dish with a limited selection of ingredients.

The goal will be to demonstrate culinary innovation while adhering to the constraints set by the challenge. The judges will evaluate each chef's ability to work with minimal resources and showcase creativity under pressure.

The Elimination Challenge will require contestants to incorporate pickles into their dishes, emphasizing the versatility of pickled ingredients. The chefs will need to find ways to incorporate pickles as a central element of their dishes, which will test their understanding of balance, acidity, and texture.

As in previous episodes, the chefs will be judged on how well they execute their concepts and how well they manage the integration of pickles within their dishes. With only 10 chefs remaining, the stakes continue to rise. The episode will conclude with at least one chef being eliminated based on the results of the Elimination Challenge.

What happened on Top Chef season 22 episode 5

Episode 5 of Top Chef deviated from the traditional structure, eliminating the Quickfire Challenge and focusing on a large-scale Elimination Challenge. The chefs were divided into six teams by drawing knives and assigned to different restaurants in Toronto, each specializing in a different cuisine. These included Portuguese, Thai, Filipino, Indian, Caribbean, and Greek.

The chefs took time to watch the kitchens and then made small plates based on the restaurants' offerings, which were served to 150 people at a food festival. The teams were provided with a $1,000 budget to make their plates.

The performance of the teams differed. Whereas some chefs settled in quickly and came up with new dishes, other chefs found it challenging to match new techniques or use unfamiliar ingredients. Tristen and Bailey, who both had immunity from last week, were safe from elimination.

Corwin and Kat, who tried to create a cod-based arancini, were voted out after the judges gave their dish negative comments. The judges criticized the texture and preparation of their dish, which made them leave the competition.

While there were some good performances, the episode brought out the value of execution and the pressure-coping skills of the chefs. Teams that were willing to take risks with unknown flavors were usually rewarded, while those who played it safe were on the chopping block.

Catch Top Chef season 22 on Bravo.

