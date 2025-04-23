Lorenzo Nova Nobilio, who stars in Netflix’s Battle Camp, has won the competition. The 27-year-old winner first gained attention on Squid Game: The Challenge season 1. He lives in the UK with his family, has worked as a dress designer.

The season 1 winner shares his life on social media like almost everyone today. His posts are filled with fun adventures, travel pictures, photo dumps, and his friends. Fans of Battle Camp can follow him on various social media platforms, which include Instagram (@only.lorenzo), TikTok, and Threads. He has almost 50,000 followers across all of his social media accounts.

Lorenzo posts a Battle Camp billboard with himself edited in

The reality TV star makes his fun and lovable personality shine through his social media posts with quirky captions.

“I’m bringing looks, books, and plenty of shade,” he wrote in an Instagram post of a Battle Camp teaser.

Battle Camp has been an intense competition that brings contestants together from all around the Netflix reality TV world and puts them through several thrilling, high-stakes tasks.

Similarly to his strategy in the previous show, in Battle Camp, Lorenzo prioritized his own interests, but he knew when to form partnerships to advance in this competition.

He brought his calm approach to the camp and played a methodical, meticulous game, showing improvement from his last time on Squid Games: The Challenge. He made a remarkable amount of progress by combining caution with astute skill, demonstrating that intelligence and teamwork can go a long way even in a game of chance.

The London native began his career in banking but later changed paths. In 2023, he chose to follow a different path and work in fashion.

Lorenzo's travels

Battle Camp winner Lorenzo Nova Nobilio shares his travel photos on Instagram, featuring friends, food, and scenery. In 2024, he explored Europe, enjoying its culture and fashion. He later visited Japan and made a quick trip to New York in early 2025 to catch up with friends and fellow artists. His travels reflect his love for exploring new cultures and places.

Lorenzo Nobilio has now established himself as a well-known content creator

Lorenzo often posts comedic videos on TikTok and Instagram and isn't shy to make others laugh at his expense. He is now also where he is starting to attract a wider following with both Netflix shows providing him with exposure. He also dabbles in experimental fashion often displaying his designs in his Instagram posts.

The reality TV star supports fellow creatives. His friend Linda, a talented crochet artist, makes many of his outfits, giving them a unique style. According to his Instagram bio, the page is categorized as a Personal Blog and has a short bio below it.

His bio reads, "PhD in Not Minding my Business 🇮🇹👾 @netflix streets know me as the vibes maestro"

The first three posts on his page are pinned and paint a picture of what to expect by following him. His first pinned post is a headshot of Player 161 from Squid Game: The Challenge, and the following two are of his crochet designs. In both pictures, he dons Linda's work on himself, captioning it "custom made."

To keep up with Lorenzo, his work, and his adventures, be sure to follow him on all his social media platforms.

Battle Camp Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.`

