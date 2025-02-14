Where to follow Beast Games Player 831 Jeffrey on Instagram? Age, job, and more explored

Amazon Prime's reality game show Beast Games premiered on December 19, 2024. After a series of intense challenges, Jeffrey Randall Allen was declared the reality show's winner. He can be followed on Instagram under the handle @legacy.831. His profile features moments from the show, family-related content, and updates on his personal life.

Allen, 44, lives in California but has roots in Columbus, Ohio. He serves as the Vice Chair of the Association for Creatine Deficiencies' Board of Directors and is a Principal at LUCA, a healthcare company, as per his LinkedIn profile.

Everything to know about Beast Games Player 831 Jeffrey

Jeffrey’s Beast Games journey

Allen participated in Beast Games, where he competed against other contestants in a series of physical and strategic challenges. In the final stage of the competition, he had to select one out of ten briefcases, one of which contained the grand prize of $10 million. Twana Barnett, the other finalist, shuffled the briefcases before she made her choice. Allen selected the correct briefcase on his first attempt.

After his win, Allen slid down a pyramid of $5 million in cash and celebrated with his wife, Jen, and son, Jack. The show stated that the $10 million prize was the largest in entertainment history. Following his victory, Allen emphasized his connection to Columbus, stating:

"Ohio is where my home is, and all my family is still there. And I come there multiple times a year, and I love it. And so, when I think of home, I think of Ohio. And the support from Columbus has been unbelievable."

Allen has been involved in advocacy efforts related to creatine deficiencies, as his son is affected by the condition. During his audition for Beast Games, he highlighted his intention to allocate his winnings toward clinical trials and research for the disease. His wife, Jen, stated after his win:

"You're gonna find Lucas a cure."

Jeffrey Allen’s Personal Life and Job

Jeffrey Randall Allen was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio, and graduated from Bishop Watterson High School. He later earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Ohio University. Allen is actively involved in healthcare and advocacy.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he serves as the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors for the Association for Creatine Deficiencies, a volunteer role focused on raising awareness and funding for research. His involvement in the organization is tied to his son’s diagnosis, and he has publicly highlighted his commitment to supporting clinical trials and advancing treatment options.

In addition to his advocacy work, Allen is a Principal at LUCA, a healthcare company. His professional background aligns with his efforts to contribute to medical research and development. Through his career and volunteer roles, he has remained involved in the business and healthcare sectors while balancing his responsibilities as a father and husband.

Jeffrey’s Instagram presence

Allen’s Instagram account @legacy.831 features a mix of content related to his journey on Beast Games and his personal life. As of writing this article, his profile has 23,400 followers. He has posted about his experiences on the show, sharing moments from different episodes.

On January 23, 2025, he posted a series of photos from episode six of Beast Games, captioned:

"Ep 6 was a wild one! Tons of grit and resilience from both Pink & Orange teams—plus a little sweat, maybe a tear or two, and some questionable life choices; did I really think I could out sprint @auzi.films , 435! Maybe one day we can ‘run it back’ 😉🏃🏻‍♂️."

His account also includes family-related posts. On January 30, 2025, he shared a post featuring his son, where he highlighted his child's love for trains and referenced his determination not to let one eliminate him from the competition. Another post from January 19, 2025, featured photos with his two sons, captioned,

"@jwwoo is working hard overseas while the boys and I are perfecting our ‘dad-led survival skills.’ So far, no major disasters… yet 🙏 We miss you, but don’t worry—we’re mostly behaving. Come home soon before we run out of clean socks! 🧦."

Allen has also shared holiday and family-related content. On December 25, 2024, he posted a family photo with Santa Claus and conveyed a message of joy and celebration for the holiday season. Similarly, on October 28, 2024, he posted a series of family photos and captioned them:

"Family time with some of my favorite people. Special week."

Viewers can watch Beast Games exclusively on Prime Video, where all episodes, including Jeffrey Allen's journey to winning the $10 million prize, are available for streaming.

