Where to follow Big Lex from Baddies Midwest on Instagram? Age, job, and more explored

Alexis Radcliff, also known as Big Lex, is a cast member of Baddies Midwest and is available on Instagram under the handle @iambiglex__. The show is a reality television series where her presence has drawn attention for her involvement in the drama and confrontations.

Born on September 11, 2001, and originating from Akron, Ohio, at 23, she has made appearances in multiple installments of the Baddies franchise. Big Lex became a part of the show in its sixth season. The show is known for its high-energy altercations and intense interactions among cast members.

Her introduction during Episode 3 involved multiple disputes, including a verbal and physical altercation with castmate Ivori. During a bus ride to the Baddies Midwest house, Ivori accused Big Lex of "playing safe" and not contributing to the show’s dynamics, leading to a heated exchange.

Trending

The argument escalated into a physical fight, highlighting the tensions among the newcomers. These moments have established Big Lex as an active participant in the series' dramatic environment.

What we know about Big Lex from Baddies Midwest

Who is Big Lex?

Big Lex, born as Alexis Radcliff, is a reality TV personality and entrepreneur. She debuted in Baddies Midwest & Baddies Gone Wild Auditions before being selected for the sixth season of the show's series.

Raised in Akron, Ohio, Big Lex is known for her outspoken nature, earning her the nickname "Big Lex, Not Da Lil One."

She is 23 years old and has used her appearances on the show to expand her influence in both entertainment and business.

What does Big Lex do outside of the show?

Outside of the show, Big Lex owns a boutique store called Her Pretty Possessions, where she offers fashion-forward items. The boutique is part of her efforts to build a personal brand and establish a presence in the fashion industry.

Before her involvement in reality television, Big Lex was a five-year college basketball athlete in Shaw University. Her athletic experience is reflected in her Instagram bio, which reads:

"From a BALLER to a BADDIE."

This phrase signifies her transition from a career in sports to her current endeavors in entertainment and business. Her college basketball career adds another dimension to her story, showcasing her dedication and resilience in multiple areas of her life.

Following Big Lex on social media

Big Lex is active on Instagram under @iambiglex__, where she shares updates about her boutique, insights into her life, and promotional content related to the show. Recently, she shared a video collage of her life with the caption:

“From a BALLER TO A BADDIE🏀💕!! Do y’all wanna see me on BADDIES MIDWEST🎟️💕?? .....BIG LEX FOR BADDIES MIDWEST🧡🎟️!”

In another post, she shared the show's promotional poster, accompanied by the caption:

“NEW YORK YALL READY FOR THE BADDIES TO COME TURN YALL CITY UP!!? COME SHOW SOME LOVE & POP OUTT W US!😝🔥💕.”

Big Lex also shared a glimpse into her past as a college athlete at Shaw University with a series of photos posted in November 2023. The post was captioned

“This my Last ride….so lemme break the internet one last time🥺🏀❤️‍🩹,”

Her role on the show and her entrepreneurial ventures have allowed her to maintain a presence beyond the screen, with fans following her journey through both entertainment and business initiatives.

Don’t miss the drama and excitement of Baddies Midwest. Catch up on the first three episodes now, and be sure to tune in for episode 4, which premiered on November 17, 2024, at 8 PM EST, exclusively on Zeus Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback