Where to follow Melody Shari from Love & Marriage: Huntsville on Instagram? Age, job, and more explored

Melody Shari is well-known in the public eye as a businesswoman and TV personality who appears on Love & Marriage: Huntsville with her ex-husband Martell Holt. Melody is the co-founder and CEO of Holt & Holt Entrepreneurship, a real estate firm. She also has her beauty product line called Seventh Avenue Beauty.

Born on November 11, 1985, the Love & Marriage: Huntsville star hails from Brundidge, Alabama. Melody married Martell in July 2008, and they became business partners. They had four children together, Martell Jr., Mariah, Malani, and Maliah. Melody filed for divorce in 2020 after discovering Martell's alleged infidelity.

The reality star can currently be followed on her Instagram handle @melodyshari. Melody currently has over 657,000 followers on her social media where she keeps fans updated on her personal and professional life. On her Instagram, she describes herself as "TV Producer. Serial Entrepreneur."

Early life and background of Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Melody Shari

Melody Shari grew up admiring her mother, Vanessa Rodgers Tracy, a writer. After high school, Melody attended Alabama A&M University, planning to study English Language Arts. Melody soon took the job of a middle school teacher after college. She met Martell Holt, also a teacher, while working at the school. They started dating and soon left teaching to start their own business.

Together, they founded Holt & Holt Entrepreneurship LLC, starting with a lawn care business. They learned as they went and eventually grew their company into a successful rehabilitation, home expansion, and restoration business. The Holts established themselves in the real estate industry, leading to their casting on the reality TV show Love & Marriage: Huntsville on the Oprah Winfrey Network.

Melody announced her departure from Love & Marriage: Huntsville after 9 seasons

Melody was asked how she benefited from new opportunities after her divorce. She went on to compare her divorce to a kind of "death", explaining that it required finding new life and purpose. Melody credited her faith in God for helping her navigate through the challenging time.

The reality star went on to emphasize the importance of not being fearful of being alone. According to her, being alone does not necessarily mean that a person is lonely. Melody also shared how she used her creativity, like her interest in music, to process her raw emotions and share her story with her fans.

"I think a lot of people have said divorce is like death. And so if you think of divorce being like death, then you have to look for where life is going to come from," said Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Melody.

The Love & Marriage: Huntsville star revealed her belief that her platform on television allowed her to connect with a fan base and receive encouragement through prayer. Melody mentioned that her mother played a significant role in her healing process as she constantly prayed for her and reminded her of her values. Through these experiences, Melody found ways to rediscover herself and find new meaning in her life.

On January 31, 2025, the reality star Melody Shari announced her departure from Love & Marriage: Huntsville through Bossip after nine seasons. Melody reflected on her decision to join the show in 2018.

"I’ve been presented with opportunities beyond my dreams. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting some amazing people while unfortunately also learning tough lessons about life, relationships, and friendships," stated Melody.

At the time, she had no idea what to expect but saw it as an opportunity to achieve her goals. Melody described herself as ambitious and believed the show would be a positive step. She felt her life had been documented and preserved through her time on the show.

Fans of Love & Marriage: Huntsville can stream all episodes of season 9 on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN).

