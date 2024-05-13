Love Undercover explores how love blooms on the bustling streets of Los Angeles, California. This dating show takes its audiences on an exciting journey through the iconic city, showcasing its vibrant energy and romantic allure. It follows a group of famed soccer players as they secretly embark upon a journey to find true love in the US.

As soccer stars-turned-romantic hopefuls navigate the complexities of love, viewers are transported to a world where passion and emotion intertwine.

The synopsis for Love Undercover is as follows:

"A modern-day fairytale meets buddy comedy about an elite group of international soccer stars who come to the United States on a secret quest for true love.”

Where is Love Undercover filmed? City & other locations, explore

Love Undercover takes viewers to Los Angeles, California. Filmed primarily in and around the iconic city, the show captures the essence of romance amidst the vibrant backdrop of Southern California.

As per The Cinemaholic, the show has been filmed at various well-known spots in the city, like the Hollywood Sign, Olvera Street, and Venice Beach, and more.

Landmarks like the Los Angeles City Hall as well as the Los Angeles County Museum of Art are also seen on the show.

During filming, the soccer players forge strong bonds as they navigate the complexities of love and relationships. Sebastian Fassi, one of the featured players in season 1, highlighted the close connections that formed amongst the cast, emphasizing the support and encouragement they provided each other throughout production.

Where to watch Love Undercover?

To watch Love Undercover in the US, one needs to be a subscriber to NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock. The show is an original production for Peacock, so it won't be available elsewhere.

Peacock offers two tiers of subscription-based models for its users: the base tier for $5.99 per month, which includes commercials, and the ad-free tier for $11.99 per month.

The first four episodes of Love Undercover will be available to watch on Peacock straight away, on Thursday, May 9. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays, with the final batch airing on May 23.

Unfortunately, the dating show won't be available for streaming in the UK at the moment. However, NBCUniversal has shared the first episode for free on YouTube for viewers in the US.

As Love Undercover unfolds, viewers will be treated to a captivating blend of drama, romance, and heartwarming moments against the backdrop of the bustling yet charming city of Los Angeles.