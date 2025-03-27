Where is The Stag located? Million Dollar Secret’s filming location explored

The Stag, from Netflix's Million Dollar Secret, which debuted on March 26, 2025, is shot at Château Okanagan, a private estate in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. The venue is integral to the reality competition show, where 12 contestants battle for a life-altering cash reward.

The contestants live at The Stag throughout the game, working to discover who has the hidden million-dollar cash. The estate, which occupies 44 acres on the shores of Okanagan Lake, offers a secluded and luxurious atmosphere for the Million Dollar Secret.

Exploring The Stag: The filming location of

Million Dollar Secret

Features of Château Okanagan

According to Mirror, Château Okanagan is a single-reservation facility, which means the guests who book it have it all to themselves. It can support 16 individuals and has numerous amenities that contribute to its role as both a home and an event venue.

Some notable amenities include a wine cellar, theater, fitness room, library, offices, a multi-purpose ballroom, a games room, and a beach house. The estate is fully staffed, offering services like a chef, concierge, and valet to ensure that the guests have everything they need for their stay.

The property's architecture fuses luxury with practicality, providing space for both independent and collective endeavors. The ample grounds surrounding the estate create space for many outdoor activities and challenges, core to the game's structure.

Historical context of the Estate

Château Okanagan's beginning dates back to the late 1950s when the Holzhey family, who came from Germany as immigrants, took up residence in Kelowna. The family initially began business in commercial and residential realty, and the estate was at first operating as their family home.

Per Mirror, the property eventually evolved into a private villa and wellness spa, becoming a sought-after destination for exclusive stays and events. The estate is now a retreat and event venue, with private events and tailored guest experiences.

The evolution from family residence to luxury estate reflects its flexibility and status as a highly sought-after location for both production teams and private guests. The establishment of links with the Okanagan Valley's real estate past increases the significance of the estate as an iconic location in the region.

The role of The Stag in Million Dollar Secret

The main competition location in Million Dollar Secret is The Stag. The contestants inhabit the mansion, where they stay and compete to win the million dollars. Each contestant gets a wooden box in their bedroom during the game, and the prize money is in one box.

The contestants have to deal with everyday challenges and interactions, trying to figure out who has the money while making alliances and voting each other off in the elimination phase. The isolated setting of Château Okanagan contributes to the game's dynamics, providing contestants with a chance to play social strategy without outside distractions.

The environment is utilized for individual contemplation as well as group interactions, shaping the course of the competition. The various rooms and outdoor areas of the estate offer diverse places for gameplay, ranging from intimate discussions to group challenges and voting sessions.

As contestants compete to uncover the secret millionaire among them, viewers will witness a mix of strategy, deception, and alliances, all unfolding in the isolated setting of Château Okanagan.

Million Dollar Secret is available to stream on Netflix anytime.

