Where is The Traitors season 3 filmed? City & other locations, explored

The popular game show, The Traitors, is ready to return with season 3. With a line-up of 21 participants, the third installment of the show promises to deliver betrayal, thrill, suspense, and treachery. While a release date is yet to be announced, just like the previous seasons, the upcoming one will also be filmed in Ardross, Scotland.

Season 3 will feature some of the biggest stars from across the reality TV universe. Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules, Ciara Miller from Summer House, Chanel Ayan from The Real Housewives of Dubai, and actor Sam Asghari are some of the personalities participating in the competition series.

On June 5, 2024, Peacock revealed the official list of cast members through their social media handles. While unconfirmed, fans expect the launch of season 3 to be in early 2025.

The Traitors season 3's infamous castle: Location, background, owners, and more explored

Background of the Ardross Castle

Ardross Castle (Image via Ardrosscastle)

The Traitors is filmed in the Ardross Castle in Scotland. The castle is spread across 100 acres of land. While most of the filming happens within the dark and gothic walls of the castle, some of the challenges are shot in the open space surrounding the castle, covered in shrubs and trees.

Built in the 1800s, the castle, which overlooks the river Alness, has been owned by several wealthy men. Initially owned by the Duke of Sutherland, the castle was built only after a trader, Alexander Matheson, purchased the estate in 1845, and gave it a Scottish "Baronial" style.

Several years later, the estate is now owned by the McTaggart family, who have been renovating and restoring the castle since 1983.

Ardross Castle (Image via Ardrosscastle)

Currently, the castle is used for the filming of both the U.K. and the U.S. versions of The Traitors. Apart from this, authorities let wedding planners rent the estate for hosting weddings. The countryside of the Ardross area also houses a primary school, a variety of splendid gardens, and a distillery.

A sneak-peak of the Roundtable, and what to expect from The Traitors season 3

On June 9, host Alan Cumming gives a sneak-peak of the Roundtable through one of his posts on Instagram. Located deep within the castle, the Roundtable, accompanied by the Circle of Truth, serves as a key location for the unfolding of the drama.

At the Roundtable, the initial Traitors are chosen. Following this, the Faithful discuss and expose the deceitful, ordering their banishment. This part of the set plays a pivotal role in the show since some crucial decisions are made here.

With another video from the Ardross Castle, posted on June 2, Cumming teases the eagerly awaiting fans of the high-intensity competition show by saying:

"Live from the highlands of Scotland, where I may or may not have chosen the Traitors."

Eyeing to win the $250,000 grand prize, the Traitors must "murder" the Faithful before the conclusion of the show to steal the prize for themselves. However, if the Faithful expose the Traitors before the latter can sabotage their efforts, they end up with the money.

According to the cast release video shared on June 5 through Peacock's official social media handles, fans can anticipate a sensational and surely "treacherous" season 3 of the game show.