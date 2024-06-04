Where to watch American Ninja Warrior season 16? Streaming platforms explored

While the fan-favorite NBC show, American Ninja Warrior is back for season 16, fans can't wait to catch up on it, following its release on Monday, June 3. Fans who don't have a traditional cable network or the ones who for any reason couldn't catch up on the show as it releases live on NBC, need not worry because the episodes would be available on DirecTV Stream, Fubo TV, and Peacock.

The tough contestants on the show will again test the limits of their bodies, in the hopes of winning the $1 million prize money. The athletes will have to go through several obstacle courses which will lead them to the mythic peak of Mt. Midoriyama.

Where to watch American Ninja Warrior season 16? All the streaming platforms explored

After premiering on Monday, June 3, new episodes of the coveted show American Ninja Warrior, will be released on NBC, every Monday, at 8 pm ET. The episodes will be made available on Peacock on the day of their release. On other platforms such as DirecTV Stream and Fubo TV, the American Ninja Warrior could be streamed live because of NBC's inclusion.

DirecTV Stream

A basic subscription to DirecTV Stream costs $69.99 a month and includes 75+ channels. It allows 3 devices to stream simultaneously from a single account and allows 20 devices to log in.

For its first-time users, DirecTV Stream offers a free trial for 5 days, however, to activate it one would have to give their payment details, which would deduct the selected subscription fees after the free trial period is over. It includes all major channels such as NBC, TLC, Fox, and ABC, among others.

Fubo TV

Fubo TV base subscription starts at $79.99 per month. The new users of the service would get a 30-day free trial, which to activate, needs credit/debit card details of the users to ensure future payments.

The base subscription of the service opens the doors to a library of 183 plus channels, including live sports channels such as ESPN, NHL, and NBA TV, among many others.

Peacock

Peacock is the cheaper OTT option to stream American Ninja Warrior season 16. It will make available the episodes from the newest season on the next day of its release.

While the platform doesn't offer a free trial, its base subscription is reasonable as compared to its contemporaries, at $5.99 per month. An ad-free version comes for $11.99 a month. Peacock has most shows from Bravo and also has shows which are exclusive to the platform.

What is the American Ninja Warrior about?

According to the official description of the show, American Ninja Warrior is the show where,

"Athletes participate and compete for the toughest and most challenging obstacles in the world in order to emerge as champions and win the prize money."

In a recent interview with NBC Insider, Zuri Hall said that ANW is different than other shows because it inculcates a sense of community.

Hosted by Zuri, season 16 of the show started with 16 contestants who went into the first qualifier round. Qualifier round 2 was seen through by 12 contestants while the final qualifier 3 went to 4 contestants.

Full episodes of past seasons of American Ninja Warrior are available to stream only on Peacock.