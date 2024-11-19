Episode 14 of The Voice season 26 airs today, Monday, November 18, 2024, at 9/8c on NBC. This marks the final episode of the Knockout rounds, where contestants compete for their spot in the playoffs, the next phase of the competition.

Coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé will make crucial decisions as their teams narrow down, with guidance from Mega Mentors Sting and Jennifer Hudson.

If you’re unable to catch the live broadcast, episode 14 will be available for streaming on Peacock the next day, November 19, 2024. Fans can also access it through the NBC app or other live TV streaming platforms.

How to watch The Voice season 26 episode 14 online and on TV

Trending

There are multiple ways to watch episode 14 live or on-demand, ensuring fans can catch every moment of the action.

1. NBC Broadcast

The episode airs tonight, November 18, 2024, at 9/8c.

It’s available through traditional cable or satellite TV providers that carry NBC.

2. Peacock Streaming Service

Peacock streams episodes of The Voice the day after they air. Episode 15 will be available starting November 19, 2024.

Peacock offers both free and premium plans. Access to full episodes of The Voice may require a subscription to the premium tier.

3. NBC App and Website

If you have a cable subscription, you can stream the episode on the NBC app or website after it airs live.

This option is compatible with mobile devices, smart TVs, and desktop browsers.

What’s happening in episode 14?

Episode 14 marks a pivotal moment in The Voice Season 26, as the competition transitions from the Knockout rounds to the high-stakes Playoffs.

Coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé must make difficult decisions, selecting only two artists from their teams to advance to the Live Shows.

With the addition of Mega Mentors Sting and Jennifer Hudson, this phase promises thrilling performances and emotional moments. Last week, the Knockout rounds showcased incredible performances, with surprising saves and steals.

For instance, Coach Snoop Dogg used a Save to retain Christina Eagle, while Gwen Stefani added Jake Tankersley to her team after an impressive showing.

The Knockouts concluded on November 18, setting the stage for even more intense competition in episode 15 as the Playoffs begin.

What’s next for The Voice season 26?

As the Playoffs kick off in episode 14, viewers can expect higher stakes and emotionally charged performances. Each Coach can only select two artists to advance to the Live Shows, intensifying the competition.

This week's episodes are crucial in determining which contestants have what it takes to become the next Voice champion.

One of the most-awaited performances in episode 14 of The Voice season 26 is that of Lauren-Michael Sellers, whose performance to Hold On to Me by Lauren Daigle had all teary-eyed.

The Live Shows are just around the corner, promising real-time audience voting and unforgettable moments as the finalists battle for the coveted title. Stay tuned for more updates as the season progresses.

By utilizing the above streaming options, fans can ensure they don’t miss a moment of this exciting journey.

Don't miss a moment of the action! Tune in to The Voice season 26 episode 14 tonight on NBC at 9/8c, or catch it tomorrow on Peacock. Stream it live or on-demand and follow favorite artists as they battle for their place in the Playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback