Where to watch Theresa Caputo: Beyond the Readings? Streaming platforms explored

Theresa Caputo: Beyond the Readings premiered on Lifetime on April 18, 2024, at 9 pm ET. The title is an extension of the popular show Raising Spirits and features Theresa Caputo as she navigates through her personal and professional life. The new Lifetime series includes entertaining behind-the-scenes moments and never-seen-before footage.

Theresa Caputo: Beyond the Readings aims to present Theresa Caputo's journey by providing an exclusive look into her proceedings with her clients and all those around her. While Raising Spirits primarily focused on the psychic medium embarking on her new tour with shows in London, the new Lifetime series follows up on certain incidents by interviewing clients from the main series.

Fans can watch the show exclusively on Lifetime. It can also be viewed by using several direct-to-television platforms such as Philo and DirecTV.

Theresa Caputo: Beyond the Readings streaming platforms explored

The show is exclusively available on Lifetime. However, those who have done away with cable television can enjoy the title via direct-to-television platforms such as Philo and DirecTV.

The former is an entertainment streaming platform that offers a free trial and includes more than 60 channels. Following the free trial, a subscription to Philo costs $25 per month.

Viewers can also watch the show via DirecTV Stream, which offers a five-day free trial. After this, the subscription costs $70 per month for the basic Entertainment package with over 65 entertainment, sports, and news channels. Other packages range from $84 to $140 a month and offer anywhere between 90 to 140 channels.

All about Theresa Caputo: Beyond the Readings

Theresa Caputo: Beyond the Readings premiered on April 18, 2024, and it not only focuses on Theresa as a medium but also takes into account the experiences of her clients.

The trailer of the title begins with one of her clients speaking about the profound impact that Theresa's reading has had on her. It also features clients hugging her and showering her with love and praise for all that she does to bring them peace and comfort. The clip further hints that the show will feature certain readings that haven't been captured on reality television cameras before.

Theresa states in the trailer that she is approaching the show as another one of her spiritual journeys and according to Lifetime, the official synopsis reads:

"In this new companion series, we further explore the extraordinary journey of Theresa Caputo’s gift through behind-the-scenes moments, expanded scenes with never-before-seen footage and follow-up interviews with clients from the main series, Raising Spirits."

Theresa is no stranger to reality television as she started her journey in front of the cameras 13 years ago with the premiere of Long Island Medium. She is also popularly known for Raising Spirits and her podcast HEY SPIRIT! Over the years fans have enjoyed watching her seek a deeper emotional connection with her clients and are eager to see what the recently released title, Theresa Caputo: Beyond the Readings brings to the table.

