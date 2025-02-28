During an interview on The Daily Show on August 13, 2024, Shark Tank investor and entrepreneur Mark Cuban examined Elon Musk’s influence over X and its impact on global discourse.

Cuban emphasized that Musk’s control over the platform allows him to shape narratives at a significant scale. He stated:

"Literally, wherever his thumb wants to go, he gets to push as hard or light as he wants."

Mark Cuban's remarks suggested that Musk’s engagement with world leaders, control over platform visibility, and impact on political discussions position him as a key figure in shaping modern communication.

Musk’s role in global and political influence

Cuban described how X's widespread reach allows Musk to engage directly with world leaders and policymakers. The Shark Tank investor explained,

"Because Twitter is in almost every country, right? And so Twitter gives him the ability to connect to the prime minister, the head of every country in the world."

This connectivity provides Elon Musk with a unique platform to shape discussions that extend beyond social media and influence real-world decisions. Cuban also discussed how powerful figures in technology seek greater control over global affairs, stating:

"They've gotten to the point now where they feel like they should control the world, and that there should be a CEO in charge of everything."

Algorithmic control and content visibility

The Shark Tank investor detailed how X’s algorithm functions to shape what users see on the platform. He explained:

"When somebody tells them—when you write an algorithm—and I haven't written a lot. It’s been a while, but when you write one, you get to set the parameters of what you want to see happen, and he certainly has done that to the things he likes."

Cuban also pointed out how algorithmic decisions impact user experience, stating,

"That's the whole thing. That’s the way algorithms work, right?"

His remark implies that the system determines content visibility in a way that may not always align with organic user engagement, instead reflecting predefined priorities.

Impact on media and public perception

The Shark Tank investor addressed Musk’s broader influence on public discourse, explaining that Musk's impact is more significant on a global scale than within the United States.

He noted that X's platform tends to amplify right-leaning perspectives, shaping discussions in a way that differs from other media landscapes.

Cuban also discussed the emergence of alternative social media platforms, mentioning,

"No, I like Threads. Threads is getting better. Try it. It's getting better."

