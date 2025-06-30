Who is 90 Day Fiancé alum Daniele Gates? Details explored

90 Day Fiancé alum Daniele Gates locked horns with co-stars Shekinah and Sarper when she made an appearance during the season 11 Tell All on June 29, 2025. However, viewers know Daniele from Love In Paradise: The Caribbean season 2 and later from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4, where she explored her connection with her partner, Yohan Geronimo.

According to the bio on Daniele's official Instagram account, she, a New York native, is a mother, an entrepreneur, and a private coach who teaches yoga and meditation classes to students globally. The 90 Day Fiancé star is in her mid-40s and in a relationship with Yohan. Her son, Thomas Vaethroeder, whom she had with a previous partner, is a comedian and actor.

Daniele launched her company, Yinsa, to help people embark on healing journeys. According to the company's Facebook page, Daniele strives to spread awareness "about the elements of a Yinsa lifestyle." Interested users can book a tour with her and Yohan, take her retreat courses, or allow her to plan their travels. Daniele has an upcoming retreat in Bali from August 1 to 10, 2025.

As part of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, Daniele faced multiple ups and downs in her relationship with Yohan. From financial issues to a cheating scandal, the couple experienced many hurdles. They even parted ways for a while, but reconnected soon after.

More details on 90 Day Fiancé star Daniele Gates

Daniele and Yohan's first meeting and their breakup

During Daniele's debut in 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 2, which premiered on Discovery+ in June 2022, she detailed that on her last trip to the Dominican Republic, she met "the most beautiful man she had ever seen" walking through her hotel, referring to Yohan.

Daniele stated that the moment changed her life "forever." She said she felt an "instant connection" with Yohan. Consequently, when Daniele returned to the Dominican Republic a month later, Yohan proposed to her, and they got married in 2021. However, the couple faced various issues, including a language barrier, spiritual differences, and financial disagreements.

When the 90 Day Fiancé pair returned for the spin-off, The Other Way, in January 2023, they continued to have disagreements. Although Daniele moved to the DR, Yohan believed staying in the US would have been a wiser choice. His insistence made Daniele suspicious about his intentions.

The couple parted ways in 2023 after Daniele discovered that Yohan used her credit card without her permission. She also learned that Yohan had multiple affairs behind her back. However, despite their issues, the pair reunited and continued their relationship, which Daniele confirmed in a May 2025 Instagram Q&A with fans.

In her response to a fan's query, Daniele said that Yohan had left his job, relocated to Cap Cana, and agreed to go to therapy. She added that they were "doing well."

Who is 90 Day Fiancé star Daniele's son?

Daniele became a single mother at 21 while in community college. She was then married to her ex-husband when she turned 26. However, their marriage lasted only six months, after which they went their separate ways. Daniele then had two live-in boyfriends, but neither of the relationships lasted long enough.

Daniele's son is a comedian and performs at venues around New York City. Thomas is also an actor who has appeared in the series Made In Jersey and a TV movie named Prodigy Bully.

Where to follow Daniele on Instagram?

Fans of the TLC show can follow Daniele on her official page, @liveyinsa. At the time of writing, Daniele has over 88.6K followers. She utilizes her platform to share updates about her yoga and meditation classes, posting schedules, tips, and motivational content.

The 90 Day Fiancé alum also runs a joint account with Yohan, @eltiotoursdr, where she shares couple photos, documenting her travels to various tropical locations with her partner.

90 Day Fiancé episodes can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

