Who is Gabriele Bertaccini of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2? Eliminated chef’s age, job, and more explored

Among the chefs competing on 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2, Gabriele Bertaccini stood out with his international flair and deep culinary roots. Originally from Florence, Italy, the 39-year-old chef, entrepreneur, and television personality brought years of experience and a passion for Italian cuisine to the kitchen.

He was eliminated during the sixth shift of the competition, which aired as part of a double-episode installment on May 18. Before joining the show, Bertaccini was known for hosting private dining experiences through his company Il Tocco, as well as for appearing on Netflix’s Say I Do.

Meet the latest eliminated chef, Gabriele Bertaccini of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2

Early background and culinary foundation

Born on December 16, 1985, in Florence, Italy, Gabriele Bertaccini discovered his love for food early in life. According to Food Network, he was motivated by his family's cooking habits. He attended culinary school and worked at several restaurants in Italy, including the famous Sabatini, where he became the Executive Chef.

This early exposure influenced his style, which focuses on true Italian flavor and narrative through food. Bertaccini later migrated to the United States, where he started his own business, iL TOCCO Food & Culinary Mischief, in 2008, based on his LinkedIn profile.

Based in Los Angeles, the business creates upscale dining experiences and personalized culinary experiences in urban cities worldwide. He has hosted his events in Phoenix, New York City, London, Milan, and Florence, demonstrating his dedication to sharing fine dining with the masses.

Career highlights and television appearances

Beyond his entrepreneurial work, Bertaccini has also built a television career. He co-hosts Ciao House on Food Network with Chef Alex Guarnaschelli, where chefs compete while living together in an Italian villa, as stated on the show's Food Network website. He has also been a guest judge on shows such as Chopped, Beat Bobby Flay, Supermarket Stakeout, and Alex vs America.

In 2020, he appeared as a food expert and host on Netflix’s Say I Do: Surprise Weddings, where he helped couples plan elaborate wedding celebrations. This project allowed him to merge his culinary expertise with his appreciation for emotional and celebratory experiences, broadening his reach beyond the traditional kitchen setting.

In addition to his culinary ventures, as per his LinkedIn profile, Bertaccini serves as Director of U.S. Relations for American Dream Tour Operator. The company specializes in customized travel experiences for European clients visiting North America and other international destinations.

Shift 6 to shift 7 overview of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2

In 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2, Bertaccini joined as one of the 24 chefs competing in a continuous, high-pressure cooking environment. The show features back-to-back culinary challenges and tests the chefs’ endurance and creativity across 24 hours.

During 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing episode 6, titled Teamwork, Bertaccini was selected as the captain of one of two teams in a soup and sandwich challenge. Despite his leadership, the team struggled to maintain structure and ultimately lost to the opposing team.

He then competed in a two-on-two hors d'oeuvres round and a spicy street food challenge. His fried chicken sandwich in the street food challenge was outperformed by the dishes of Kevin Lee and Bryan Voltaggio.

His elimination was finalized after the spicy street food round at the beginning of shift 7, bringing his time on the show to a close just short of the finale. His exit left viewers with seven chefs advancing to the last stage of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing.

Catch 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing every Sunday at 8 PM ET on Food Network.

