Who got eliminated in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 episode 6? Details explored

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 episode 6, titled Let's Get Sea Sickening Ball, premiered on MTV on February 7, 2025. In this episode, the queens were tasked to compete in three different categories for which they had to prepare and present three ocean-inspired designs.

Arrietty, who was on the verge of getting eliminated after last week's runways, managed to impress every single judge on the panel and earned herself the winning position. Meanwhile, the judges felt that Hormona played it too safe, while Lana lacked confidence on the runway, placing them in the bottom two. After battling it out in the lip sync, Hormona was eliminated and sent home.

How did Hormona get eliminated in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 epsiode 6?

At the start of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 episode 6, Judge RuPaul Charles informed the contestants that they would be competing in a three-category under-the-sea-themed ball challenge for which they had to prepare three designs.

The categories and their design requirements were as follows:

Bathing Beauties: Sizzling hot swimwear

Sizzling hot swimwear Sea Creature Couture: Design inspired by colorful marine life

Design inspired by colorful marine life Sea Sickening Eleganza: Upcycled original creation made from marine debris

As the contestants worked on their concepts, Judge Ru stopped by to offer his insights. He cautioned Crystal about the challenges of using a non-stretchy fabric for her fitted slip dress and expressed concern for Hormona, noting that Judge Michelle Visage might call her out for repeatedly relying on the same silhouette.

During the runway presentations, Lydia, Onya, Suzie, Kori, and Lexi delivered solid performances and were declared safe. Meanwhile, Sam, Arrietty, and Crystal took the top spots. Arrietty stole the spotlight this week after narrowly escaping elimination in the previous episode. She earned unanimous praise for her performance, securing the win for Week 6.

While other queens were able to embrace the challenge, Hormona failed to impress the judges with her performances, which were deemed as merely "fine" by the panel. Michelle and Ru even noted that the RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant played it too safe across all three looks.

After the challenge, Hormona found herself in the bottom three with Acacia, and Lana. The judges felt that Acacia's performance was too boring, while Lana was criticized for her lack of confidence.

Ultimately, Acacia was saved and Hormona landed in the bottom two alongside Lana. The two were then forced to compete in a lip-sync battle to Olivia Rodrigo's Get Him Back. Both queens fought to keep their place in the competition, but in the end, Ru chose to save Lana, expressing his desire to see more from her. As a result, Hormona was eliminated.

Remaining RuPaul’s Drag Race cast and their track record

After six weeks of competition, 11 RuPaul’s Drag Race queens are still on the show. Their records are as follows:

Kori King (Boston, Massachusetts): Safe, Bottom, Bottom, Safe, Safe

Safe, Bottom, Bottom, Safe, Safe Acacia Forgot (Los Angeles, California): Bottom, Safe, Safe, Safe, Bottom

Bottom, Safe, Safe, Safe, Bottom Arrietty (Seattle, Washington): Safe, Top, Bottom, Eliminated/Saved, Win

Safe, Top, Bottom, Eliminated/Saved, Win Lana Ja'Rae (New York, New York): Safe, Safe, Safe, Safe, Safe, Bottom

Safe, Safe, Safe, Safe, Safe, Bottom Lydia B. Kollins (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania): Safe, Safe, Safe, Bottom, Safe

Safe, Safe, Safe, Bottom, Safe Jewels Sparkles (Tampa, Florida): Top, Safe, Safe, Safe, Safe, Safe

Top, Safe, Safe, Safe, Safe, Safe Lexi Love (Louisville, Kentucky): Win, Safe, Safe, Safe, Safe

Win, Safe, Safe, Safe, Safe Sam Star (Leeds, Alabama): Safe, Win, Safe, Bottom, Top

Safe, Win, Safe, Bottom, Top Suzie Toot (Fort Lauderdale, Florida): Win, Safe, Top, Win, Safe

Win, Safe, Top, Win, Safe Onya Nurve (Cleveland, Ohio): Safe, Top, Win, Top, Safe

Safe, Top, Win, Top, Safe Crystal Envy (Asbury Park, New Jersey): Top, Safe, Top, Safe, Top

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 episodes premiere every Friday on MTV.

