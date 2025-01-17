Who got married on Love is Blind: Germany? Details explored

Love is Blind: Germany released its finale, titled Anything Can Happen at the Altar, on January 17, 2025. Although it showcased three couples walking down the aisle, only one said "yes." Ilias and Alina accepted each other as husband and wife. In contrast, Hanni and Daniel along with Sally and Medina decided not to marry.

Despite encountering several challenges during their journey on Love is Blind: Germany, Ilias and Alina successfully reunited. Hopeful about their future, the couple exchanged vows at their wedding.

However, not everyone was able to achieve the same ending. Hanni refused to marry Daniel since she was not certain about her feelings. Although she appreciated her connection with Daniel, she did not feel confident about becoming his wife.

Similarly, Sally and Medina also decided against marriage. However, unlike Hanni and Daniel, the Love is Blind: Germany couple stated that it was not "the end" for them, suggesting they wanted to take things slow before making major decisions.

Alina's family and friends arrived to check in on her, encouraging her to make the best decision for herself. They were pleasantly surprised to hear Alina confess she could not sleep the previous night because she missed Ilias. Alina's mother was delighted to see her happy and "glowing."

Meanwhile, Ilias met with his friends and family and discussed his thoughts. During a private conversation with his mother, Miriam, he confessed that he felt scared by how effortlessly everything fell into place. Miriam advised him not to overthink things and just enjoy the moment.

"For me, the decisive moment will be when I see Alina walk in. I'll know how I feel when that happens because that will be the most authentic moment, emotionally," he said.

Soon after, the couple walked down the aisle and expressed their feelings to one another through their vows. While reading hers, Alina admitted she never thought she would have found her "perfect match" on a social experiment.

Although the experience was "intense, magical, and just crazy," she was glad she did it because it led her to Ilias. The Love is Blind: Germany star promised to stand by him no matter what happened. Moreover, she was thankful that she could be herself with Ilias.

While reading his vows, Ilias confessed that the experiment was not easy. He not only grappled with his anxiety and insecurities but also tried to find Alina's "catch" to figure out why their relationship progressed so effortlessly.

"I just couldn't accept that you could possibly offer everything that I would wish for from my future wife. In my mind, there are no perfect people. But you are. Maybe not perfect but perfect for me," Ilias said.

When the wedding officiant asked the Love is Blind: Germany couple if they accepted each other as husband and wife, they responded affirmatively, officializing their relationship. Their family and friends applauded and cheered as Alina and Ilias exchanged rings and kissed.

While speaking to the cameras, Ilias and Alina expressed that it felt "crazy" to address each other as spouses. Although it was difficult to process their emotions, they were thankful for the experience that introduced them to each other.

"It's true, love is blind," Alina said.

Stream Love is Blind: Germany exclusively on Netflix.

