Who are Kaylah and Krissy? Meet Love Island Australia's newest 'bombshells'

Love Island Australia introduced two new "bombshells," Kaylah Holmes and Krissy Bertone this November, as part of the highly anticipated season 6. Filmed in Majorca, Spain, the season follows Australian singles searching for love in a luxurious villa.

Hosted by Sophie Monk, it features surprises like international Islanders and a dramatic new twist to shake up relationships.

Kaylah and Krissy's arrival aligns with the show’s tradition of introducing bombshells to disrupt the Villa dynamics, test relationships, and spark new connections. With their unique traits and bold personalities, these two contestants are set to influence the unfolding drama and challenge the existing couples.

Meet the new bombshells shaking up Love Island Australia season 6

Kaylah Holmes

Kaylah and Krissy of Love Island Australia season 6 (Image via 9Now)

Kaylah Holmes, 22, has an excellent athletic background in winning swim competitions. She's one of the new bikini bodybuilders looking professional in this sport.

She's a fitness athlete who's had multiple competitions. A health enthusiast with more than 51,000 followers on Instagram through her account @kaylah.holmes.

Kaylah has highlighted her confidence in building connections and has expressed a competitive mindset. She shared on 9Now,

"The girls can try to hold onto their guy, but to be honest I tend to always get what I want,"

She has stated her determination to pursue what she wants, adding a dynamic element to her participation in the show.

Krissy Bertone

Kaylah and Krissy of Love Island Australia season 6 (Image via 9Now)

Krissy Bertone is 25 years old from Western Australia. She's a makeup artist and business owner who has Italian and Portuguese heritage. Besides her profession as a makeup artist, she is a swimming wear brand owner, and her Instagram handle goes by @kristenbertone.

Krissy has previously been shortlisted for Love Island Australia, but this marks her first time participating in the series. Krissy stated on 9Now,

"The only message for the girls that I have is 'watch out for this little Sicilian, Portugese pocket rocket' because I will go after what I want in the Villa, 100 per cent."

She has stated her intention to pursue connections in the Villa assertively and her ideal partner includes attributes like ambition and tall, dark, and handsome features, similar to a past contestant she has referenced.

Expectations on Love Island Australia

Season 6 of Love Island Australia offers a fresh approach, set in the beautiful Majorca, Spain, where a group of Australian singles navigate love and drama under the Mediterranean sun. The season introduces several twists, starting with the "try before they buy" format, where contestants must share a first kiss before officially coupling up, adding immediate chemistry and potential conflicts.

Another major twist is the return of Love Island "Gods"—international contestants from previous seasons—who are given a second chance at love. Their experience in the Villa could shake up the competition, while the mysterious "Hotel Amor" twist promises to disrupt existing relationships and test the Islanders' alliances.

With the addition of bombshells like Kaylah and Krissy, Season 6 is set to be action-packed. These twists, combined with the drama of new arrivals and shifting dynamics, ensure viewers will see plenty of surprises and unexpected turns as the season unfolds.

Catch all the romance, drama, and surprises at the Villa! New episodes of Love Island Australia will be available to stream as soon as they air, AEDT 6:00 PM Monday-Thursday on 9Now.

