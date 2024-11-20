Who has left The Great British Bake Off season 15 so far? Details explored

The Great British Bake Off Season 15 has been a thrilling season filled with creativity, technical challenges, and heartfelt moments. The 15th series of The Great British Bake Off began on September 24, 2024. The bakers will compete in 30 challenges set by the judges, and weekly, one baker is eliminated and one is named 'Star Baker'.

Each week, the bakers tackled themed challenges that pushed their skills to the limit, from bread and pastry to patisserie and caramel.

As the weeks progressed, eliminations saw the tent bid farewell to Hazel and Jeff in Week 2, John in Week 3, and Mike in Week 4. In Week 5, Andy was eliminated, followed by Nelly in Week 6, Sumayah in Week 7, Illiyin in Week 8, and most recently, Gill in Week 9.

Bakers who have been eliminated from The Great British Bake Off season 15

Week 2: Hazel and Jeff

Trending

The Great British Bake Off season 15 (Image via https://thegreatbritishbakeoff.co.uk)

Biscuit Week saw the first eliminations of the season, with Hazel and Jeff leaving the tent. Hazel’s intricate designs didn’t come together as planned, leading to her elimination. Meanwhile, Jeff, who was unwell, chose to step down during the technical challenge. Jeff expressed gratitude for his time in The Great British Bake Off, saying,

“It wasn’t my time, but I’ll treasure this experience....I’ve learned so much, even if this wasn’t my best week.”

Week 3: John

The Great British Bake Off season 15 (Image via https://thegreatbritishbakeoff.co.uk)

John left the competition during Bread Week after facing significant challenges with the technical and showstopper tasks. His struggles stood out even more because he had been crowned Star Baker in Week 1. Reflecting on his time in the tent, John said,

“From being the first Star Baker to this… It’s bittersweet, but I’m proud of what I achieved.”

Paul praised his determination, while Prue noted that bread, ironically, had been his downfall despite his prior success.

Week 4: Mike

The Great British Bake Off season 15 (Image via https://thegreatbritishbakeoff.co.uk)

Mike’s journey ended during Caramel Week, where the challenges demanded both technical precision and creative flair. His bakes failed to impress the judges due to overbaking and issues with presentation. Mike, a self-described hobbyist baker, acknowledged the immense talent of his fellow contestants, saying,

“I feel it was my time to go. Everyone here is extraordinary.”

Despite his departure, Mike cherished the friendships he made during The Great British Bake Off.

Week 5: Andy

The Great British Bake Off season 15 (Image via https://thegreatbritishbakeoff.co.uk)

Andy was the fifth baker to leave the tent after Pastry Week proved to be too challenging. Despite showcasing his love for traditional bakes and adding his twist, Andy struggled with consistency during the week. Andy said after his elimination:

“I’ve had such a fantastic time...The competition is tough, but I’ll take so many laughs and lessons with me.”

Prue lamented his departure from The Great British Bake Off, saying,

“It’s sad to see Andy go, but this week wasn’t his best.”

Week 6: Nelly

The Great British Bake Off season 15 (Image via https://thegreatbritishbakeoff.co.uk)

Nelly departed the competition during Pastry Week after struggling with the precision required for delicate bakes. Known for her cheerful demeanor, Nelly embraced her elimination with positivity, saying,

“It’s not a loss; I’m ready to leave and celebrate how far I’ve come.”

Her heartfelt exit speech touched the hearts of viewers, as she shared her belief in baking as a way to teach her children about joy and perseverance. Paul Hollywood commended Nelly for her resilience and creative energy throughout the competition.

Week 7: Sumayah

The Great British Bake Off season 15 (Image via https://thegreatbritishbakeoff.co.uk)

Sumayah was eliminated after Dessert Week. The bakers were required to create intricate bakes that showcased their technical and artistic abilities, but Sumayah’s execution fell short due to a few critical mistakes. Sumayah reflected on her exit by highlighting her personal growth:

“I’ve learned to trust my ideas and be confident in my abilities.”

Prue described her as "so artistic with bold, imaginative flavors," but acknowledged her struggles during the week’s challenges.

Week 8: Illiyin

The Great British Bake Off season 15 (Image via https://thegreatbritishbakeoff.co.uk)

Illiyin left after a tough patisserie-themed week. The challenges tested precision and technique, areas where Illiyin struggled slightly. Despite this, her bold flavors and creative approach throughout the competition had left a mark.

Illiyin expressed her mixed emotions, saying,

“I feel I can drop my shoulders now. This competition is so tough, but I’m proud of how far I’ve come.”

Prue commended her as a "wonderful woman" with remarkable skills, while Paul noted her growth throughout The Great British Bake Off.

Week 9: Gill

The Great British Bake Off season 15 (Image via https://thegreatbritishbakeoff.co.uk)

Gill’s Bake Off journey ended after the semi-final challenges, which focused on patisserie. The bakers were tasked with creating buttery breakfast pastries, tackling a classic patisserie technical challenge, and crafting an intricate Entremet fruit display. Despite her best efforts, Gill's bakes didn’t meet the judges’ high expectations, and her journey concluded. Reflecting on her time, Gill said,

“Patisserie got me, but I can’t be sad. I’ve had the absolute best time.”

Paul Hollywood added,

“She represented the North incredibly well, and she’ll be missed.”

Remaining bakers on The Great British Bake Off

As the competition in The Great British Bake Off heads into its final week , three bakers remain in the tent:

Georgie (34, Carmarthenshire)

A paediatric nurse drawing inspiration from her Italian roots and love of foraging. Georgie is known for her vibrant flavors and artistic designs, often reflecting her rural lifestyle and heritage.

Dylan (20, Buckinghamshire)

A retail assistant whose fusion of Indian and Japanese-Belgian flavors sets him apart. Dylan’s creativity shines through in his bold presentations, influenced by Japanese patisserie and Southeast Asian cuisines.

Christiaan (33, London)

A menswear designer blending his artistic background with his love for baking. Known for his meticulous attention to detail, Christiaan’s bakes often feature intricate designs and bold flavor profiles inspired by his Dutch roots.

Remaining contestants

The three finalists for season 15 are Georgie, Dylan, and Christiaan. Georgie, a pediatric nurse from Carmarthenshire, draws inspiration from her Italian roots and love of foraging, showcasing vibrant flavors and artistic designs.

Another baker is Dylan, a retail assistant from Buckinghamshire, who stands out with his fusion of Indian and Japanese-Belgian flavors, influenced by Japanese patisserie and Southeast Asian cuisine. Lastly, Christiaan, a menswear designer from London, combines his artistic background with intricate designs and bold flavors inspired by his Dutch heritage.

The Great British Bake Off season 15 finale airs on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at 8 PM on Channel 4. Viewers can also stream all episodes, including the upcoming finale, on Channel 4.

Don't miss the final showdown as Georgie, Dylan, and Christiaan compete for the title of Britain’s best amateur baker.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback