Who are the new couples in Love Island: All Stars season 2? Recoupling results explored

Love Island: All Stars season 2 released episode 4 on Thursday, January 16, 2025. The episode included the season's first recoupling ceremony, which stirred dynamics and caused drama. In contrast to episode 1, where the public vote determined the initial pairs in the villa, this segment featured the men selecting which female islander they wanted to couple up with.

While some wished to stick to their original partners, hoping to continue getting to know them better, others wanted to recouple, determined to find compatibility with someone new. Meanwhile, the villa's newest single, Casey, mingled with the female cast members and built new connections, while searching for his ideal match.

The current villa dynamics played a significant role in influencing the men's decisions. While Kaz and Elma argued over their connections with Ronnie, Marcel sparked a connection with Olivia. Elsewhere, Casey bonded with Gabby after interacting with all the female cast members.

Trending

After much deliberation, the stars ultimately finalized their choices. These are the new couples that formed during the recoupling ceremony in Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 4:

Gabby and Casey India and Scott Ekin-Su and Curtis Kaz and Luca Elma and Ronnie Catherine and Nas Olivia and Marcel

"Can't say I was expecting that" — Love Island: All Stars' Elma reacts to Ronnie choosing her over Kaz

Catherine got a text that requested all Love Island: All Stars islanders to gather at the fire pit for a recoupling ceremony. The news caught the islanders by surprise since they were still exploring connections with the cast members.

The first islander to announce his decision was the villa's latest "bombshell" (newcomer) Casey. Before revealing the person's name, he confessed that he found himself drawn to her ever since stepping inside the villa, and thought she was "very attractive."

"She's got a great smile, eyes just as blue as mine, and she can definitely squat more than me. She ticks all the right boxes although I've met her only for a couple of days," he added.

Ultimately, he announced that he wanted to couple up with Gabby. Next to choose was Scott, who was initially paired with India. The Love Island: All Stars cast member decided to stay with India and continue getting to know her more, emphasizing how "effortless" their connection was.

Next up was Curtis, who was stolen from Kaz by "bombshell" Ekin-Su in an earlier episode. Curtis decided to stick with Ekin-Su, who he thought was like an "onion." Although she appeared like a "fiery character," he believed Ekin-Su's personality had multiple layers to it.

"She's got a lot of layers and I'm starting to peel back each layer every time we talk. We have a lot of fun together. She makes me laugh. She makes me smile. She also does make me nervous as well with the intense eye contact that she gives me, which is a good thing, I will say," Curtis confessed.

Marcel was the next Love Island: All Stars islander to announce his decision. He chose to couple up with the "beautiful Olivia," pleased with where their connection was headed.

Nas was another islander who chose to stick to his original partner. He paired with the "lovely Catherine," complimenting her "big, beautiful smile" and "infectious energy." Nas confessed that he liked how he felt being with her and wanted to continue exploring their connection.

Kaz and Elma were the two islanders left to be picked. Next up was Ronnie, who chose to couple up with Elma despite having an intimate moment with Kaz in the secret garden. While explaining his choice, he confessed that Elma allowed him to be himself, a feeling he had not felt in a long time. Elma was pleasantly surprised by Ronnie's decision and said:

"Can't say I was expecting that."

The last male islander to announce his decision was Luca, who coupled up with Kaz, hoping to find a spark.

Love Island: All Stars season 2 is available to stream exclusively on ITVX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback