Who’s Afraid of a Cheap Old House?: Release date, what to expect, and more

Who’s Afraid of a Cheap Old House?, a new HGTV series inspired by Cheap Old House on social media, will feature Ethan Finkelstein and his wife Elizebeth who have been preserving historic buildings and their history. This time they will help the buyers find their perfect vintage home at a cheap price under $ 150,000.

As "budget-conscious experts," the husband and wife will show potential buyers places such as Colonial Revival, historical churches, and buildings with rich history and unique architecture.

According to the official Warner Bros. Discovery press release, interior designer Jennifer Salvemini and Scott Reed, the famous architect, will also be featured on the show.

Who’s Afraid of a Cheap Old House? will premiere exclusively on HGTV on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. As per the Rotten Tomatoes, the season 1 episode 1 synopsis reads:

"Ethan and Elizabeth help city dwelling, first-time buyers find a cheap, old house in Upstate New York; the team works to uncover a hidden treasure on the ceiling and turns an empty 2,000 square foot space into a historic show-stopping retreat."

What to expect from Who’s Afraid of a Cheap Old House?

Who’s Afraid of a Cheap Old House? "historic preservationists" Ethan Finkelstein and Elizebeth Finkelstein will restore and preserve the history of these buildings for their potential buyers without flipping them or turning them into a modern home completely.

In the press release, Elizebeth shared her and Ethan's journey from social media to reality television, for preserving historical houses is worth it in the end:

“Saving these houses isn’t for the faint of heart, but it’s worth it. Our cheap old house movement caught fire on social media. Now, we’re taking buyers house hunting so they can buy and restore a cheap old house of their own.”

Ethan, on the other hand, shared how surprising the final results are for buyers, the affordability and interior design of each project are carefully monitored and it is made sure that the "contemporary elements" and uniqueness of each house remain untouched:

“We use the history of each house to design and restore. We love to show homeowners the magic of cheap old houses.”

Who’s Afraid of a Cheap Old House? will start with the renovation of an 1800s home in Whitehall, New York owned by Bill and Joe. Fans can expect a surprise element and a deep dive into the history of buildings in these traditional homes.

They can also learn budget-friendly tips and techniques to elevate their own houses. As the main purpose of this show is to promote affordability and sustainability by preserving the uniqueness of each building, it highlights the importance of self-expression through home decor.

After the premiere of Who’s Afraid of a Cheap Old House?, episodes 2 and 3 will be released on May 21, 2024, and May 28, 2024, respectively. The next five-episode release schedule is:

Episode 4: Harmonious Old House, June 4, 2024

Episode 5: Harmonious Old House, June 11, 2024

Episode 6: American Dream Home, June 18, 2024

Episode 7: Cheap Old Rainbow House, June 25, 2024

Episode 8: Grand Historic Renovation, July 2, 2024

Don't forget to stream Who’s Afraid of a Cheap Old House? season 1 episode 1 exclusively on HGTV on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.