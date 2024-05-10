Who was Sean Viator? Dancer known for featuring on multiple shows dies aged 31

Well-known dancer Sean Viator unexpectedly passed away on May 3, 2024, at the age of 31. While the cause of death has not been revealed, his family confirmed the news. They even requested everyone to wear a color of their choice at a celebration of life scheduled at the Resthaven Funeral Home on May 10.

Sean's friends and colleagues took to different social media platforms to express their grief. Mike Baerga, a Broadway performer, posted some pictures alongside a video on Facebook, writing that he was shocked to hear the news and added:

"I will always admire and appreciate your dedication, drive, discipline, focus, presence, but most of all, the love & reverence you poured into your your craft. You were a true Artist…and Boy did you love to Twirl!"

Sean Viator gained recognition for being featured alongside popular artists on TV shows such as American Idol and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. He even performed with Christiana Aguilera and Demi Lovato at the Billboard Music Awards.

A statement posted by his family on his obituary also stated that people can send donations for a dance scholarship formed under his name at The University of Arizona school of dance in Tucson.

Sean's students also appreciated his work on his official website, with one of them, Alex Yonkovich, saying that he emphasizes "training with technique, detail, strength, and intention and not focused on perfection."

Alex also said that Viator encouraged everyone which was one of his best qualities, adding that he offered attention to every student individually.

Sean Viator performed with some talented faces from the entertainment industry

According to his obituary in Legacy, Sean Viator spent his childhood in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He completed his higher studies at St. Michael the Archangel High School and the University of Arizona.

He even had the opportunity to perform with Debbie Allen productions. His career then took a different turn while he was working at places such as Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and New York City. He also joined the Bloc Talent Agency where he was employed as a professional dance teacher.

Furthermore, Sean Viator served a similar position at places such as the American Musical Dramatic Academy College and Conservatory of Performing Arts in Los Angeles. He was even associated with dance unions, including SAG-AFTRA and the Bloc Talent Agency.

Viator was even one of the faculty members at the Los Angeles-based Millennium Dance Complex. The director of operations for the complex, Jin Lee, recalled Sean's work by describing him as "light" and added:

"He was always smiling. Sean was such a hardworking dancer, choreographer and instructor. All of his students loved him. We can't believe he's not here, honestly."

Sean Viator also got a chance to work in the TV series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and the Latin Grammys. He appeared in the promo for the film, Isn't It Romantic and the music video of the song, Black and White, by Todrick Hall & Pentatonix.

He was known for doing a charity performance named One Drop and was praised for his presence at the Radio City Christmas Spectacular over the years.

He shared glimpses of his performances through Instagram and had accumulated more than 8,000 followers on the platform.