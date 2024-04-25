Who is Survivor host Jeff Probst married to? Details explored 

Apart from being the popular host of the long-running reality television show Survivor, Jeff Probst effortlessly dons the hat of being a dedicated husband and stepfather. Survivor host Jeff Probst is currently married to his wife Lisa Ann Russell, a former model. According to a report by People, the two first met at a mutual friend's Christmas party and soon got hitched in an intimate wedding at a small backyard gathering back in December 2011.

Lisa Ann Russell was previously married to Mark-Paul Gosselaar. Survivor host Jeff Probst is also the stepfather of two of Russell's children, Michael and Ava, from her previous marriage. Probst and Russell currently reside in Los Angeles with their children. Russell has a history of working as a model through her college years. She then went on to pursue a career in acting, which is how she came to first meet Probst.

Probst's marriage to Russell marked the second time that the popular host of Survivor had tied the knot. Like Russell, he too was previously married to his first wife Shelly Wright, a psychotherapist, back in 1996 and were together before their divorce in 2001. Here's everything we know about Jeff and Lisa Ann's relationship.

Who is Survivor host Jeff Probst's wife Lisa Ann Russell?

Jeff Probst and Lisa Ann Russell (Image via Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Lisa Ann, a former model and actress, was born in Sterling, Illinois, but relocated to California to pursue her dreams of modeling and acting. She modeled for the brand Revlon before attending college. She then had a guest appearance on Saved by the Bell: The College Years in 1993. She has also played minor roles in films such as Twisted Love (1995) and Sinbad: The Battle of the Dark Knights (1998). In 2013, she was featured on The Jeff Probst Show.

A look into Survivor host Jeff Probst's relationship with wife Lisa Ann Russell

Jeff Probst and Lisa Ann Russell first met at Survivor creator Mark Burnett's Christmas party and began dating. The pair then made their first public appearance in August 2010, at the 62nd Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards. The award-winning host and former model subsequently tied the knot on December 5, 2011, in a private ceremony in Probst's garden in Los Angeles.

In 2011, the same year Probst and Russell married, they purchased a property in Los Angeles from the estate of Gene Autry. According to the Los Angeles Times, the Monterey-style house was built in 1949 and has two stories, totaling approximately 8,000 square feet. The five-bedroom, seven-bath home was sold for $5 million and sits on roughly four acres of land.

Probst, along with Russell and their children were quarantined in Hawaii, where they were on vacation at the time when the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown first began back in 2020. Speaking to the Review Revue podcast in September 2020, Probst stated that he really cherished the time that he had spent with his family. He said:

"It was ... probably the best three and a half months of my last 20 years.”

Probst also added that the location in Hawaii was his family's go-to spring break excursion destination. Although he was scheduled to reach Fiji for the filming of the show, the family chose to extend their stay after Survivor was canceled at that time.

Probst shares a great relationship with his two stepchildren, Ava and Michael. Speaking to ET about this subject, he stated:

"They (Lisa Ann & Gosselaar) were together almost 20 years. They had a long marriage and they raised these two young kids. They raised them with the kind of love that—the kids they see me, and he's now remarried, his wife—they just see us as two more parents."

Survivor season 46 airs every Tuesday on CBS.