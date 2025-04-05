Who went home on RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 episode 14? Details explored

In RuPaul's Drag Race season 17, episode 14, which aired April 4, 2025, featured the queens facing a series of challenges, including a photoshoot, a promotional video, and a performance to the song Gift Shop. After the runway presentation, which featured "Opulent Outerwear," the judges made their critiques.

Suzie Toot and Sam Star found themselves in the bottom two. Both queens performed a lip-sync to Love Child by Diana Ross & the Supremes. RuPaul ultimately decided to save Sam Star, eliminating Suzie Toot from the competition and placing her in fifth place on RuPaul's Drag Race.

Elimination and episode 14 on RuPaul's Drag Race season 17

Recap of the episode

Entitled "How's Your Headliner?", the episode was all about the queens vying for a spot to headline RuPaul's Drag Race Live at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas, which had reached its 1,000th show. The queens had to undergo several tasks during the episode, such as a photoshoot, a marketing video, and performing the song Gift Shop, which is included in the live show.

The queens participated in a runway competition themed Opulent Outerwear and a photo shoot with celebrity photographer Albert Sanchez. Some struggled, including Lexi Love, who had trouble following directions. In interviews, Latrice Royale noted that Onya Nurve overthought things, affecting her connection with the judges.

The promotional videos of the queens were also criticized by the judges, and the runway looks were judged. The judges concentrated on the luxurious aspect of the contestants' outfits, commenting on the creativity and presentation of their appearances. Jewels Sparkles was commended for her work in both the photoshoot and runway challenge.

How was Suzie Toot eliminated?

The judges deliberated after the performances and made the results known. Jewels Sparkles was declared the winner of the challenge with a $5,000 cash reward and a spot on RuPaul's Drag Race Live. Lexi Love and Onya Nurve were saved, putting Sam Star and Suzie Toot in the bottom two.

Suzie and Sam also did a lip sync of Love Child by Diana Ross & the Supremes. This was an emotional performance, with both queens demonstrating their resonance with the lyrics. Suzie shed her red coat towards the end of the performance, a symbolic move of her intention to remain in the game.

However, despite a strong lip sync, RuPaul decided to save Sam Star, sending Suzie Toot home on RuPaul's Drag Race.

After the elimination, the queens pondered the decision and exchanged a moment of respect. Sam and Suzie hugged each other, appreciating the emotional gravity of the moment. Suzie's departure concluded her stint on the show, leaving behind four queens as the only remaining contestants in the competition.

With the elimination of Suzie Toot, four queens are left on RuPaul's Drag Race: Jewels Sparkles, Lexi Love, Sam Star, and Onya Nurve. With the competition almost at the finale, every queen will have to keep impressing in the upcoming challenges, battling for the crown of America's Next Drag Superstar.

Don't miss the latest episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17, airing Fridays at 8 PM ET on MTV.

