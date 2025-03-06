Who went home on The Amazing Race season 37 premiere episode? Details explored

The premiere episode of The Amazing Race season 37 resulted in a double elimination. The two teams eliminated from the competition were Mark and Larry, as well as Jackye and Lauren. The episode, which aired on March 5, 2025, titled Double the Stakes, Double the Eliminates, introduced new elements, including a "Fork in the Road" challenge, which impacted the teams' progress.

The race also began with a unique twist, where only a few teams gained an early advantage by securing seats on an earlier flight to Hong Kong, setting the stage for heightened competition and increased pressure throughout the episode.

This format led to intense moments as teams struggled to keep up with the pace set by their rivals.

Episode and elimination overview on The Amazing Race season 37 premiere

Episode recap

The season began at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, where 14 teams gathered to start the race. The teams were instructed to find their backpacks and their first clue, which directed them to Hong Kong, China.

Three teams secured seats on the first direct flight, while the remaining 11 teams had to wait for a later departure.

Upon arrival, the teams proceeded to the Tian Tan Buddha, where they faced a physically demanding climb. The competition intensified when teams encountered difficulties with taxis and navigation. The next challenge took place at Pier #5, where teams had to secure ferry tickets to Cheung Chau Island.

Some teams gained an early advantage by boarding the first available ferry, while others experienced delays. A new feature, the "Fork in the Road," required teams to choose between two challenges: singing a traditional Chinese opera or performing a lion dance.

These tasks tested both skill and coordination, and teams had to earn approval from professionals before moving forward.

The final destination for the leg was the West Kowloon Cultural District Art Park Terrace, where teams had to arrive as quickly as possible to avoid elimination.

Eliminated teams on The Amazing Race season 37

1) Mark Crawford and Larry Graham – Best Friends

Mark Crawford and Larry Graham, both retired firefighters, entered The Amazing Race as best friends from Watertown, TN, and Bartlett, TN. At ages 63 and 59, they were excited about their first international adventure. Unfortunately, their race ended early after they chose the dancing task in the "Fork in the Road" challenge.

In the lion dance challenge, three teams—Courtney and Jasmin, Mark and Larry, and Mick and Nick—were at risk due to challenges securing transportation. Despite their efforts, Mark and Larry were the last to arrive at the pit stop and were eliminated.

2) Jackye Clayton and Lauren McKinney – Sisters

Jackye Clayton and Lauren McKinney, a 51-year-old talent acquisition architect and a 61-year-old corporate event strategist, participated in The Amazing Race to honor their mother’s unfulfilled travel dreams due to a Parkinson's diagnosis.

The sisters encountered challenges early, with Jackye’s fear of stairs slowing their progress during the first task.

For the singing challenge, Jackye and Lauren faced difficulties early on due to the stairs at Tian Tan Buddha, which slowed their progress. Although they made an effort to catch up, they arrived last and were also eliminated from the competition.

New episodes of The Amazing Race season 37 are released every Wednesday at 9:30 pm EDT on CBS and can also be streamed on Paramount+.

