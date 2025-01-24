Who went home in The Traitors UK season 3 episode 11? Details explored

In The Traitors UK season 3 episode 11, which aired on January 23, 2025, Freddie was eliminated during the roundtable discussion. This episode featured the last murder attempt of the season, a competitive mission with a special twist, and another heated banishment.

Freddie, who had only just been recruited as a Traitor, found himself under suspicion and ultimately voted out by the Faithful contestants.

The Traitors UK season 3 episode 11 overview and banishment

Banishment of another contestant

The Traitors UK episode began with a pivotal moment: Charlotte, the sole remaining original Traitor, had recruited Freddie as a fellow Traitor the previous night. However, Charlotte had no intention of working with Freddie and orchestrated a move to cast suspicion on him.

She convinced him to target Leanne for murder, fully aware that Leanne held the shield, which guaranteed her immunity. This move not only preserved Leanne in the game but also implicated Freddie and another contestant, Alexander, as the only two players unaware of Leanne’s immunity.

The Faithful contestants were quick to notice discrepancies in Freddie’s behavior, which made him a prime suspect. The day’s mission was particularly significant, as contestants competed to earn money for the prize pot and gain a special power called "the seer."

This power allowed the highest-performing contestant to secretly learn the status of any player—whether they were a Faithful or a Traitor.

Frankie emerged as the winner of this mission, but her choice and its impact on the game will unfold in the upcoming finale. At the roundtable, Freddie attempted to shift suspicion onto Charlotte. However, his inconsistent statements, particularly concerning the shield and conversations with Minah, weakened his position.

By the end of the discussion, Freddie received every vote against him except his own, sealing his fate. Upon revealing his Traitor status, Freddie expressed disappointment but accepted his elimination after just one night as a Traitor.

Who is Freddie?

Freddie, a 20-year-old politics student from Peterborough, joined The Traitors UK Season 3 with a strategic mindset. Before the season began, he expressed enthusiasm for the game, citing his admiration for previous seasons. Freddie shared his thoughts about The Traitors UK in a pre-show interview with the BBC, saying:

“I’m quite a big fan of The Traitors... I just think it’s such an interesting concept for a game—it’s very strategic and psychological, and it’s all about using your brain.”

When asked about his potential strategy, Freddie emphasized authenticity and adaptability, he explained:

“I want to obviously be authentic, and I think if I keep pretending to be someone I’m not, then cracks will start showing...As I get into the game, and hopefully go through the rounds, I’ll be able to start to put together a proper strategy as I get to know everyone.”

Freddie also discussed his motivation for competing on The Traitors UK.

“My mum has been a single parent since I was about five years old… She always puts me first, so I think it’s time for me to give back, pay off a bit of her debt, maybe take her on a holiday,” he shared.

Stay tuned to see how the remaining players navigate the final twists and turns of The Traitors UK finale on January 24, 2025.

