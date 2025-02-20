Who went home tonight on The Masked Singer season 13 episode 2? Details explored

On The Masked Singer season 13 episode 2, broadcast on February 19, 2025, Fuzzy Peas was voted off and unmasked as Oscar De La Hoya. The retired professional boxer and Grammy-nominated artist competed but admitted to the difficulty of going up against other contestants with great singing skills.

Ad

His dismissal occurred after singing a Smashmouth song on the "Shrek Night" episode. Even though he had some experience in music, De La Hoya realized that there was stiff competition from other artists on The Masked Singer.

Oscar De La Hoya will be part of Cedric the Entertainer, previously unveiled as Honey Pot, among the already unmasked contestants on The Masked Singer season 13.

Unmasking and performances overview on The Masked Singer season 13 episode 2

Panel guesses and Fuzzy Peas' clues

Ad

Trending

Ad

De La Hoya explained his initial confidence in competing during an interview with Variety, stating:

"When they asked me to do the show, I was like, 'OK, wait a minute. I do have experience with singing.' I cut an album back in the day, and I got nominated for a Grammy."

However, he noted the skill level of other contestants, emphasizing that after hearing the voices backstage, he questioned his decision to participate, realizing the high level of competition.

Ad

None of the panelists correctly identified Fuzzy Peas. Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg guessed Antonio Banderas, Robin Thicke thought it was John Leguizamo, Rita Ora named Cesar Millan, and Ken Jeong suggested Pitbull.

Ad

De La Hoya likened his time on The Masked Singer to his boxing career, saying that both were about performing in front of crowds, whether in the ring or on stage.

He noted that walking out onto the show's stage provided him with the same sensation of nervous energy and excitement that he felt walking into a boxing ring.

To stay composed, he reminded himself to enjoy the moment, smile, and focus once the performance began. He also added:

Ad

"Going on stage in 'The Masked Singer,' you get nervous, butterflies on your stomach. It’s that same feeling when I used to go inside the ring.

De La Hoya also clarified that he kept reminding himself to relax by keeping his mind on savoring the experience, smiling, and having fun. The moment the music started playing, he was fully in the act.

Ad

Performances from episode 2

The episode opened with Ken Jeong performing All Star by Smash Mouth, joined by the other panelists. Fuzzy Peas performed I'm a Believer by Smash Mouth, a song featured in Shrek. If he had advanced to the next round, he planned to perform a Rat Pack song in his next appearance.

Ad

Other contestants who performed during the episode included Coral, who sang Accidentally in Love by Counting Crows. The panelists suggested that Coral could be Anna Kendrick, Dove Cameron, Hailee Steinfeld, or Lili Reinhart.

Paparazzo performed Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen, leading the panelists to guess James Marsden, Seth Green, and Elijah Wood.

Ant took the stage with a performance of Wide Awake by Katy Perry, with the panelists speculating that the contestant might be Kesha, Lindsay Lohan, or Evan Rachel Wood.

Ad

Throughout the season, viewers can look forward to more shocking reveals, themed performances, and fresh clues to assist in uncovering the identities of the remaining contestants.

New episodes of The Masked Singer premiere on Wednesdays on Fox, with next-day streaming on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback