Who won Love Island UK season 12? Details explored

After several weeks in the villa, Love Island UK season 12 came to a close with a public vote determining the finale outcome. The four remaining couples reached the finale after forming connections through Casa Amor, recouplings, and eliminations.As the last episode aired on ITV2 on August 4, 2025, Toni and Cach were announced as the winners of Love Island UK season 12. They received the most votes from the public and chose to split the £50,000 prize.Toni and Cach crowned Love Island UK season 12 winnersToni and Cach’s journey in the villaToni and Cach initially connected after Casa Amor but faced complications shortly after. Toni chose to recouple with Harrison, a decision that led to tension among the islanders. Both Cach and Lauren, Harrison’s then-partner, were affected by the choice. However, things between Toni and Harrison did not progress, as it was later revealed that Harrison still had unresolved feelings for Lauren. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter parting ways with Harrison, Toni reconnected with Cach, who had also spent time getting to know Billykiss. Despite these detours, the original connection between Toni and Cach remained, and they reestablished their bond before the finale.During their Love Island UK final dinner before the results were announced the next day, Toni reflected on their time together.“I don't think I tell you enough, but the way you treat me has made this whole wacky ass experience worth it,” she said.Cach responded:“I feel like our journey's been a roller coaster. I'm grateful for every moment... and I don't think I could have done it with anybody else to be honest with you.”Runners-up Shakira and Harry reflect on their Love Island journey View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBefore the final vote, runners-up Shakira and Harry discussed their journey during a dinner date. Shakira spoke about how certain she had been about Harry from the beginning of her journey:“I never ever anticipated to feel the way I feel towards you but anyone. From my first choice, it's always been you. ”Harry closed their moment by affirming his commitment moving forward, stating:“My priorities have definitely shifted. You are my priority in life right now. So long may that continue.”What the other couples shared during their final dinner?At the dinner table, the remaining couples also exchanged a few words about their experience in the Love Island UK villa. Yasmin and Jamie reflected on their consistent connection since Casa Amor. Yasmin stated how much he had helped her stay grounded throughout the season:“You've just become like my sense of calm in here and I feel like anything that's happened like we've always managed to overcome it.”Jamie expressed how his feelings for Yasmin had grown each day since Casa Amor, describing a constant urge to be around her &quot;more and more.&quot;Angel and Ty finished in fourth place. During the finale dinner, Angel shared that she was excited about continuing their relationship beyond the show. Ty agreed and described Angel as “definitely” the person he had been waiting for. He added:&quot;I kind of didn't know where I was and kind of lost myself a bit. I couldn't find my feet, and I feel like you came at the perfect time.&quot;Viewers can stream Love Island UK season 12 anytime on ITVX and ITV2.