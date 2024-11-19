Who won Rhythm + Flow Brazil ? Details explored

The final two episodes of Rhythm + Flow Brazil (episodes 5 and 6) were released on November 19 on Netflix. After the first four episodes, which introduced the contestants and tested their rapping skills, episode 6 crowned RT Mallone as the winner. He earned R$ 500,000 and a spot in Sintonia season 5.

He competed against OGCapitu in the finale episode, which was a cipher battle and he had to choose from 2 eliminated contestants to pair up with. He went with Gabrelu and Guiu for a perfect cipher alongside OGCapitu and her pair-ups- Novak and Maria Preta. After the cipher section, the two of them gave individual performances on songs they wrote themselves, where RT Mallone took the pie.

RT Mallone got emotional as he won Rhythm + Flow Brazil

Before announcing the Rhythm + Flow Brazil winner, judge Djonga spoke for the other three judges, Filipe Ret and twin sisters Tasha, and Tracie; and told the two finalists that they were honored to be going through the process with them and that it was a learning experience for them too. They then said:

"Your mama's gonna sleep rich tonight, RT."

The moment Djonga said it, the other contestants came running to the stage and hugged RT. OGCapitu also hugged him. She told him he deserved it and that he was awesome.

He said he had dreamed about being recognized his whole life. His mom walked onto the stage too, crying. When he hugged her he got emotional and said that he loved her and that he did everything for her. RT said the prize would be for all of his family because he wanted to repay them for raising him with freedom. His mom said she always knew he would make it big.

Talking about his aspirations, RT said:

"I want to be this representative for the new rap scene in Brazil. I want to bring it to all the playlists, all the big festivals. What us 12 did here is what I want I want to do. We are the new scene".

He got emotional when he said rap made him believe in himself.

RT Mallone's battle with OGCapitu to the win in Rhythm + Flow Brazil

RT faced a few minor hiccups while rehearsing for his Rhythm + Flow Brazil cipher alongside Gabrelu and Guiu and against OGCapitu and her team- Maria Preta and Novak. He got frustrated while rehearsing on the stage and walked out because he didn't feel like his vision was coming to life.

He said everything he wanted, from the styling of the costumes to the background dancers to the choreography, wasn't going his way, which was putting him off. However, he conquered the differences of opinions and delivered a stage-shattering performance.

While making their final decision, the judges agreed over the fact that RT brought in more of the rap and had many elements of the same in his track along with punchlines. Djonga said that OGCapitu was an amazing artist but RT was a Monster, Filipe added that he came in with a "heavy track" setting an example for the others.

RT Mallone from Rhythm + Flow Brazil can be followed on Instagram @rtmallone.

