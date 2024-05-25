Who won RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 episode 3? Details explored

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 kicked off with the release of two episodes on May 17 on Paramount+. The show welcomed eight fan-favorite queens from the past seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race, who will be competing for the chance to win a $200,000 prize for their chosen charity. The official summary of the show reads:

"New show will serve up a new twist on the mega-hit RuPaul's Drag Race as it pits queens from previous seasons in a wig-to-wig drag battle royale."

Following the first two episodes, the third installment aired on Friday, May 24, 2024, and saw Gottmik emerge victorious. Similar to season 7 of the show, this season will proceed without any eliminations. It will feature the best performer being handed a badge every week. The queens with the highest number of badges will then compete against each other in the final week.

Gottmik was crowned the winner in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 episode 3

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 episode 3 aired on Friday, May 24, 2024, and was titled Snatch Game of Love. The official summary of the show, as per IMDb, read:

"Tonight in the Snatch Game of Love, the All Stars are challenged to serve their best celebrity impersonations, and on the runway, category is 'A Tail and Two Ti*ties.' The iconic Brazilian Singer, Anitta, guest judges."

After a series of lip-sync battles and runway walk challenges, the fan-favorite contestant, Gottmik emerged victorious for the second consecutive time.

She wowed the panel with her unique portrayal of Lassie and impressed on the runway with her outfit that was top-surgery-inspired. After her lip-sync battle against Nina West at the end of the episode, Gottmik secured the win, earning another Benefactress Badge and $10,000 for her charity.

However, the badge and money for her charity were not the only advantages she walked away with. Each week, the queen who wins also earns the ability to "cut off" one of the bottom six queens. The latest episode saw Gottmik cutting off Jorgeous, making the latter ineligible to win a badge in episode 4 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

A new feature of the show also sees the top queens being handed a badge to give another queen, with no one being off limits. Fans will learn who wins these badges in the upcoming episode.

As of this writing, Gottmik has a total of two badges, followed by, Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Nina West, Plastique Tiara, and Jorgeous, who all have one badge each. However, Roxxxy Andrews, Shannel, and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo are yet to win a badge on the show.

The format of this season focuses on accumulating badges, as the queens fight to win the most badges without the fear of elimination and make it to the final week of the reality show.

Since no queens are being eliminated this season, all eight All Stars are still in the running to win RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9.