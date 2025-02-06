Who won Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 3? Details explored

The Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 3 finale, titled Capture, premiered on February 6, crowning two winners who completed the grueling selection process.

The finale episode saw the five remaining finalists—Brody Jenner, Alana Blanchard, Cam Newton, Kayla Nicole, and Golden Tate—pushed to their absolute limits as they faced multiple stages of a brutal interrogation process designed to test their mental and physical resilience.

Despite the intense pressure, only Brody Jenner and Kayla Nicole endured the grueling challenges, proving their strength and determination to emerge as the season’s winners.

How did Brody Jenner and Kayla Nicole win Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 3 finale?

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 3 finale kicked off with the contestants participating in the Redman challenge.

During the challenge, the participants had to face an "enemy" of their lives, and Kayla decided to open up about the online criticism she received after breaking up with Travis Kelce. She shared that the criticism she received made her stronger and prepared her for the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

“I've just gone through a public breakup and dealing with trolls or just hate online was difficult for me. I’ve prevailed and I've pushed through. But, I took a hit to my confidence. I don't want to quit, and I think that that's what would upset me the most,” she added.

For the next challenge, the five contestants were divided into groups of two. Kayla partnered up with Brody, while Alana, Cam, and Golden formed the second team. To win the challenge, they had to race to the extraction point without getting caught.

While the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test finalists tried their best, all of them were caught and were taken in for the interrogation challenge.

For the first part of the challenge, the contestants had to endure the mentally challenging questions and had to refrain from revealing that they were part of the Special Forces team.

Kayla successfully passed the round, describing it as "the scariest part of the entire challenge." She credited her ability to endure the ordeal to her past experiences with criticism, which had strengthened her resilience.

“I'm a tough cookie when it comes to yelling. Dealing with hate online was difficult for me. You're kind of left to fend for yourself, but now I kind of feel like I've made it through this little storm, and I came out on my two feet, and I know now that I have some tough, thick skin,” she shared.

The remaining Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test finalists successfully passed the challenge, except for Alana, who withdrew after being questioned about leaving her children to participate in the show.

For the second part of the interrogation challenge, the remaining finalists were put through physical humiliation. The directing staff shared that the contestants would be pushed to their limit and had to only confess their identity as Special Forces members if they felt that their lives were at risk.

Out of the four remaining contestants, only Brody and Kayla endured the physical humiliation to their limits and were declared the winners of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 3.

“I didn’t just complete the course but I passed selection. I thought the most challenging part of this was going to be the physical, but the mental obstacles that you have to navigate on this course are by far the hardest. The DS taught me the power of resilience. I can do a lot of really freaking hard things,” Kayla reacted to her win.

Kayla's fellow Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test winner, Brody, shared that he was very proud of himself for being vulnerable during the challenge. He noted that he would take all the little things that he learned from the Directing Staff adding that he wants to be a "better family man".

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 3 episodes are available on Hulu.

