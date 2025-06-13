Who won Top Chef season 22? Details explored

Top Chef season 22 released its finale, titled Finito, on June 12, 2025. The segment saw three finalists, Shuai, Bailey, and Tristen, compete against one another to earn the winner's title. Each tried to outperform the other and ultimately, it was Tristen who emerged as the winner of Top Chef season 22.

Ad

The judges asked the finalists to prepare their "best" four-course progressive meals for the last challenge that would eventually decide the winner of the Bravo show. For the challenge, each chose a sous chef from the former contestants of season 22.

While Bailey chose Lana and Shuai picked Paula, Tristen went with Zubair, convinced he was the only person who would understand him "on spices." Together, they planned their menu and began prepping for service at the Michelin-starred Ristorante Cracco.

Ad

Trending

While each finalist put their best foot forward to clinch the trophy, it was Tristen's well-cooked chicken breast, shrimp toast dish, the oxtail with rice dish, as well as his ability to tell a story through each preparation, that left a lasting impression on the panelists.

Where were the four courses Tristen prepared in the finale of Top Chef season 22?

1) First course: Fish with Baccala Mbongo

Ad

Ad

While preparing the first course, Tristen went back and forth on the type of fish he wanted to use for the dish. He treated both monkfish and cod in the "same exact way" to test them the following day and make his final decision. After taste-testing them, Tristen ultimately went with monkfish, saying it had a better texture.

While tasting the first course, the panelists appreciated its simplicity. Italian chef and Ristorante Cracco's owner named Carlo Cracco, called it "very perfect." Top Chef judge Tom Colicchio pointed out that although the fish looked undercooked, it was "right on the border."

Ad

2) Second course: Pollo "Doengo" with injera shrimp toast, and shellfish jus

While describing the elements on the plate, Tristen mentioned that it contained a chicken poached in niter kibbeh, an Ethiopian fermented spice butter. The injera shrimp toast, Tristen said, came with "a little bit of egg yolk jam" and butter.

Top Chef guest judge Santiago Lastra complimented Tristen's dish, saying:

"The one from Tristen is just next level."

Ad

Another guest panelist, Genie Kwon, echoed a similar sentiment, noting that the "star" of the dish was shrimp toast. Tom, on the other hand, appreciated how well-seasoned the preparation was.

3) Third course: Oxtail Milanese crepinette with Carolina gold rice grits, curry butter, and bone marrow gremolata

Ad

It was a West Indian recipe, which Tristen said was close to the dishes he ate back home. The panelists were pleasantly surprised by the separate grains of rice on the plate, and when they asked Tristen, he explained that he cooked them like pasta to keep them that way.

While most of the judges applauded how Tristen represented his culture and roots, Carlo Cracco was rendered speechless. He described the dish with a single word, "perfect."

Ad

4) Fourth course: Tropical root vegetable cake with chutney, charred plantain cream, and cassareep sorbet

Tristen explained that the dessert was similar to a carrot cake and a pone, a Trinidadian root vegetable dessert. He paired it with various roots, including sunchoke and sweet potato. Additionally, he used garam masala to garnish the dish.

"This one's a really big honor to my parents," Tristed remarked.

Ad

Carlo said "Hats off" while commenting on Tristen's dish, acknowledging his expertise. However, some of the other Top Chef panelists felt otherwise, noting that the dessert was too complicated for their liking.

After reviewing all the dishes, the experts crowned Tristen the winner of Top Chef season 22. In the closing scenes of the episode, Tristen remembered his late father, whom he lost while competing on the Bravo series.

Top Chef episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More