Why was Shannade Clermont arrested in 2019? Reality star set to star in Baddies Caribbean

Baddies Caribbean, which is season 5 of the Baddies series, is currently airing on The Zeus Network. The show features several returning and new cast members and special guests, one of whom is Shannade Clermont, who previously appeared in Bad Girls Club in 2015 along with her twin sister, Shannon.

Despite being removed from the show because of an altercation with another cast member, their fame continued to grow. However, in 2019, their fame took a hit when Shannade met with legal trouble and received a year in prison for wire fraud.

As per Geoffrey S. Berman, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, The Baddies Caribbean cast member attempted to make more than $20,000 in "fraudulent charges" after stealing a dead man's debit card during a date with her.

In a press release, Berman said:

"Former reality TV ‘Bad Girl’ Shannade Clermont lived up to her on-screen persona, as she admitted to stealing the debit card information from a man she visited for a prostitution date in his Manhattan apartment."

He continued:

"When the man died of an overdose, instead of notifying the authorities or calling for help, Clermont callously chose to use the man’s debit card information to make tens of thousands of dollars in illegal purchases. As Shannade Clermont has now learned, her real-life bad behavior has real-life consequences, and has now landed her in federal prison."

Baddies Caribbean's Shannade Clermont's sentence was changed to "three years of supervised release" and had to pay $4,696 in restitution

The press release further stated that the Baddies Caribbean star used the stolen debit card for months after the victim, James Alesi's death, to pay for her rent and phone bills.

Shannade also purchased flight tickets and bought luxurious clothes and accessories, including Valentino shoes, a Phillip Plein jacket, Beats headphones, and a gift certificate. As per the police records, the Baddies Caribbean cast member created a fake email account to pretend to be James to third parties. After her arrest, Shannade said that she committed the crime to keep up with her public image.

"In addition to the prison sentence, CLERMONT, 25, of Los Angeles, California, was sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to forfeit $5,775.27 and pay $4,696.40 in restitution."

The Baddies Caribbean star opened up about the unfortunate night James Alesi passed away while in conversation with the New York Post in 2018. She said that he was just drunk when she left and that she didn't know.

Shannade added she had never been around people on heavy drugs and believed he was just playing games and was a "drunk mess." She further said that she didn't know James had passed until later and added,

"From the outside looking in, it looks like I knew he was dead and was like 'haha' and that's really sick."

Shannade and Shannon told the publication that the sentence blindsided them. They added the lawyer told them the Baddies Caribbean star wouldn't get any time since her "presenting interview" had gone well.

When Shannade appeared in court, she told the judge that she couldn't express the "sorrow" she felt while her lawyer stated it was easy to "blame her because she was there."

Although the reality star was to serve a one-year sentence, the authorities released her from prison and placed her in a halfway house mid-sentence. Then, they moved her from the Federal Correctional Institution Dublin to the Long Beach Residential Reentry Management Office and intended to "release her fully from custody on June 2."

5 years after the legal trouble, the reality star will return to screens with her sister Shannon as part of Baddies Caribbean, which is currently on air on the Zeus Network.