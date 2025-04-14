"Worst experiences of my life" — Bella Thorne alleges misconduct on set by Celebrity Big Brother star Mickey Rourke

In a series of social media posts, actress Bella Thorne alleged on-set misconduct by Celebrity Big Brother star Mickey Rourke, with whom she starred in the 2020 thriller Girl. Thorne posted in her Instagram Story, which she later reposted on X (formerly Twitter) on April 11, 2025, writing:

"This f** dude. GROSS. I had to work with this man... Working with Mickey was one of the all-time worst experiences of my life working as an actress."

Her claims were shared following Rourke’s appearance on Celebrity Big Brother and after he was issued a warning for a separate incident involving singer JoJo Siwa. Thorne did not name the film directly, but the timeline and cast details correspond to Girl, in which the two actors co-starred.

Alleged use of a metal grinder during a film scene

Bella Thorne's X post (Image via X/ @bellathorne)

Thorne described a scene in which her character was restrained while Rourke’s character was supposed to simulate a violent action. She claimed Rourke deviated from the planned choreography.

"He’s supposed to take a metal grinder to my knee cap and instead he used it on my genitals thru my jeans... Hitting them over and over again. I had bruises on my pelvic bone," she wrote.

No details have been publicly shared regarding whether the production team was notified at the time. Thorne’s post did not indicate if there was documentation or on-set intervention related to the action she described.

Allegations of uncooperative behavior and filming challenges

Thorne shared that the Celebrity Big Brother star allegedly refused to communicate with the film’s director and producers, resulting in her entering his trailer alone to ensure the film’s completion.

"Having to go in his trailer absolutely alone because he refused to speak to the director or producers – so I had to convince him to show up and complete his job... I had to beg. Alone. In his trailer. Since the movie could not be finished without him," she wrote.

She also described a scene involving Rourke's final appearance in the film, where he was instructed to drive a vehicle. According to Thorne, he chose to "speed up and rev his engine" in a way that led to her being covered "completely in dirt." She explained that the action appeared intended to "humiliate [her] in front of the entire crew."

Thorne emphasized that the challenges she experienced did not reflect the overall efforts of the cast and crew.

"How he acted doesn’t negate the incredible hard work that everybody else put into that movie," she wrote.

Rourke’s response and official statement from his representatives

Following Thorne’s statements, Rourke’s representative issued a response to Variety on April 11, 2025, stating awareness of the accusations and denying intentional wrongdoing.

"[We are] aware of the statements made by Bella Thorne regarding her experience on set with Mr. Rourke during the production of a past film... These allegations are extremely serious. Mr. Rourke adamantly denies any intentional misconduct," the rep said.

The representative also noted that Rourke was not informed of any issues during production.

"He was not made aware of any such concerns during filming and had no prior knowledge of Ms. Thorne’s discomfort until now."

The statement concluded that the Celebrity Big Brother star would not offer further comments.

"Out of respect for all parties and given the gravity of the claims, Mr. Rourke will not be making further public comment at this time."

Watch Celebrity Big Brother on ITV1 and STV weekdays at 9 pm and Sundays at 10 pm for the latest updates.

