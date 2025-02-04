"Worst thing she could do" - 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort's Brandon reacts to Julia cheating on him

90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort season 2 episode 10, titled Lasting Effects, premiered on February 3, 2025, on TLC. The episode picked up where the last one left off and saw Julia continue opening up about cheating on Brandon.

In episode 9, during a group hypnotherapy session, Julia revealed that she had kissed another man while away from her partner, Brandon. In episode 10, she explained that their long-distance relationship was a key factor in her making the decision.

Brandon reacted to the revelation in his confessional, expressing that he felt deeply betrayed. He admitted that he couldn't cope with the fact that Julia had cheated on him, calling it the "worst thing she could do."

"Right now I'm feeling betrayed that my wife.... I feel like she is broken the ultimate thing. She's admitted to the one thing I can't like handle hearing, you know, that she's cheated. That's to me, that's... just the worst thing she could do," he said in his confessional.

90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort couple Brandon and Julia reflect on the cheating revelation

At the start of 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort episode, all the couples were at a group hypnotherapy session with clinical hypnotherapist and life coach Sara Malone. During the session, Julia admitted to cheating on Brandon, explaining that the strain of her long-distance relationship played a significant role in her decision.

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort star elaborated that being apart for months at a time made her question Brandon's commitment to their relationship. The uncertainty led her to feel insecure, often worrying that her husband wasn’t serious about her or that he might eventually leave.

She added that due to the distance between them, they see each other once in three or four months. The cast member noted that she didn't think it was anything serious, claiming that she was afraid that he might leave and "never come back."

In his confessional, Brandon shared that he felt deeply betrayed by Julia’s revelation, describing her actions as the "worst thing she could have done." He admitted that it hurt him both physically and emotionally.

Meanwhile, Julia revealed that she cheated on her 90 Day Fiancé partner almost five years ago, when she thought Brandon wasn't serious about their relationship. She added that she had felt that they were dating casually and wouldn't start a life together.

When Sara Malone asked Julia what she was going to do moving forward, she said that she wouldn't cheat on her partner again. She noted that she and Brandon came on the show to be honest, with each other. She added that if she hadn't confessed about cheating it would have hurt and consumed her from the inside.

In their 90 Day Fiancé couple’s confessional, Brandon asked Julia why, if the revelation had been troubling her for so long, she had waited five years to share it. She responded that they came on to the show to save their relationship and the therapists going deep into their issues made her want to open up about it.

She said that she felt "guilty" because they were trying to save their relationship and she wanted to fix things between them. Julia noted that as the therapists tried to figure out "every problem" the couple had, she felt like opening up would help them. She wondered if there was a point in them going on the show if they didn't fix the issues between them.

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episodes premiere every Monday on TLC.

