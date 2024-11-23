“Wouldn’t want to be attached”— Love is Blind alum Tyler shares why he is not part of his biological kids’ lives

Love is Blind season 7 reunion aired on October 30, 2024, exclusively on Netflix. This episode was full of drama, and confrontations as tensions arose between the former cast members. One of the main highlights of the reunion was when Tyler's situation with his biological kids was brought up.

As fans already know, a few days before the wedding, Tyler told Ashley that he had biological kids through sperm donation which he did to help out a friend. However, Tyler's friend Bri then took to her social media account and stated that her other two kids were conceived naturally and alleged that Tyler was an absent father.

This sparked confusion among the audience. In a recent interview with Laterras R. Whitfield on the Dear Future Wifey podcast on November 21, 2024, Tyler clarified what had happened. He said:

“I want them to have their family and leave me alone. That’s honestly what I want because at this point, even if I put it in the back of my mind that I could have a relationship with them, I wouldn’t want to be attached to that family. Not the kids, per se, because again, innocent kids, beautiful kids. I’m just saying, but they come with everyone else.”

Love is Blind season 7 star Tyler talks about his future with his biological kids

During his interview, Tyler shared that he didn't take over the role of an "active father" but people on social media made it look as if he did. He clarified that the pictures of him with his biological kids were over a span of years. While giving an example, the Love is Blind alum said:

“If I create a montage of all the things that I've done in my life playing basketball, I can make it look like I'm a professional basketball player, absolutely, but to take these pictures over the past five, six years, you can make it look like I'm very active, and they're doing that.”

Tyler further clarified that he never signed up to be a father to his friend Bri's kids as he was a "sperm donor." Bri on the other claimed, that Tyler was an absent father who was not taking his responsibility. While explaining the background story, Tyler stated that he did help Bri out and took over the fatherly role temporarily, when the first child was born. This was after Bri and her fiancée broke up.

Later, when the twins were born, the Love is Blind star said that Bri wanted him to "take a step back" as she got back together with her fiancé. Towards the end of the interview, Tyler stated he felt like a "glorified babysitter that you need money from."

The Love is Blind alum mentioned that he wanted his biological kids to have two parents not "a tiptoe in-and-out dad." He continued:

“That's not what I want to do. I want to be a very active father in my kids’ lives at all times, [but] don't say you want a relationship and raise these kids with a woman until you do it and y'all get in a fight and it's like, ‘Well, I know my friend will come back.’ That's not it.”

