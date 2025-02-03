"Yeah, I’ve kissed her before" — 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Joe admits to cheating on Magda

The final part of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 Tell-All aired on February 2, 2025. During the segment, the host, Shaun Robinson brought up past events and unseen footage, which led to new discussions between the cast members.

Among the major revelations, Joe addressed a moment from his past that raised concerns about his relationship with Magda. Unseen footage showed one of Joe's female friends revealing that they had hooked up in the past.

When Magda questioned him about it, Joe admitted to having kissed her.

“Yeah, I’ve kissed her before, a while ago,” he said.

This led to a discussion about what happened and whether it affected their relationship. Vanja asked Joe’s definition of a hookup, wondering if it was more than just a kiss. Joe responded that it happened a long time ago, insisting that they had never dated.

Trending

Apart from Joe and Magda’s discussion, the Tell-All included other key moments including Faith rejecting Loren’s marriage proposal. Meanwhile, Brian revealed that he had moved on from Ingrid Rezende and was in a relationship with Nathy. Other cast members also shared updates on their relationships.

Joe and Magda address past interactions in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

During the Tell-All part four of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Shaun played footage of a conversation between Joe and a female friend, who mentioned that they had hooked up. Magda asked Joe to explain, and he admitted that he kissed her "a while ago."

Vanja questioned whether the term “hookup” implied more than just kissing and Joe told her that it had been a long time ago and that they had "never dated." He added that "she wasn't an ex-girlfriend."

He explained that the interaction had no significance to him and that he had never been in a relationship with the woman in question. Magda asked Joe why he had never shared this information with her before and he responded by saying that he didn't see the relevance of sharing it with her.

“It’s just hard to keep harping on something that’s not relevant to me,” he said.

The discussion continued as other cast members of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days reacted to the situation. Some felt that Joe should have been more open with Magda, while others believed the incident was in the past and did not affect their relationship. Magda said she needed time to process the information, while Joe maintained that it did not change anything for him.

Other highlights from the Tell-All part four

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Tell-All featured several other cast updates. Faith Gatoc confirmed that she would not be accepting Loren Allen’s marriage proposal.

While she said that she didn't want to marry him, she admitted to having feelings for him. Meanwhile, Loren said that he was willing to wait for her.

“Whatever she wants. I’m just going to wait,” he told the cast members.

Brian addressed his relationship status, revealing that he had moved on from Ingrid. He admitted to using a dating app before ending things with her and initially meeting a woman named Anna. However, he later introduced his current girlfriend, Nathy, from Colombia.

Sunny Mahdi and Veah Netherton shared that they planned to stay together despite differences in religious beliefs. Tigerlily Taylor Abdelfattah spoke about her marriage with Adnan Abdelfattah, and Niles Valentine and Matilda Nti discussed saving for a visa.

Fans can watch all the episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback