Yogesh Raut delivers a historic Jeopardy! Masters performance after correctly answering 24 clues in a row

Jeopardy! Masters season 3 premiered on ABC on April 30, 2025. The show brought back six of its highly rated current Jeopardy! contestants and placed them in a Champions League style to compete for the title of "Jeopardy! Masters" Champion.

The premiere episode featured the first two knockout games with all six contestants, but the standout moment was the match between Yogesh Raut, Victoria Groce, and Brad Rutter. Raut gave an impressive performance, answering all 24 questions he buzzed in for without a single mistake. Host Ken Jennings later called it the best record in the show’s history.

Raut went on to win the knockout game with $ 30,800. Meanwhile, Groce correctly buzzed in on 20 clues and missed 2, taking the second spot. As for Rutter, he got eight clues right and three wrong, placing him in the third spot.

What happened during Jeopardy! Masters season 3 knockout 1?

Yogesh Raut took an early lead in the first knockout game of Jeopardy! Masters Season 3, accumulating $5,800 before hitting the Daily Double.

After entering the Daily Double round, he confidently doubled his score by correctly answering a clue about a 44-square-mile lake in central Switzerland, surrounded by four cantons. His response—“What is Lake Lucerne?”—was correct, helping him solidify his commanding lead.

At the end of the first round, Raut led the competition with $15,400. Meanwhile, Groce had $3,800, and Rutter was following behind the two with $1,000.

During the interview round, Rutter shared that he was fully focused on the game even though he wasn't quick on the buzzer. When asked by the host, Ken Jennings, if he had any other goals for the tournament, he jokingly replied that he wanted to find many opportunities to make fun of the host.

Raut shared that he feels that Groce should have won more money than him, noting how hard working his Jeopardy! Masters co-star was. Meanwhile, Groce said that coming back on the show as champion made her feel like she had a lot of targets on her back.

In the Double Jeopardy the three contestants started at the bottom of the categories. Groce got the first DD and after correctly answering the clue about Yeats’ The Second Coming, she doubled her score to $10,000..

Raut too the second DD, and even though the Jeopardy! Masters contestant had $22,600 on his high score board; he chose to only wager $5,000. After correctly answering the clue about “What is Palatine?”, he totaled a score of $27,600.

“In Yeats’ The Second Coming, the line ‘the centre cannot hold,’ is preceded by these 3 words, later a novel title,” his clue read.

The Final Jeopardy round revolved around clues based on "Europe". The first clue asked for the name of the city whose name originated from words meaning “water’s edge” and which was once the capital of Aquitania.

Rutter buzzed in first, answering “What is Go Birds?”. However, he answered the question incorrectly and wagered $4,022, dropping his final score from $6,200 to $2,178.

Groce chimed in with the correct answer, “What is Bordeaux? However, she had wagered $0, so she didn't receive anything for the answer.

By the end of the episode, Raut was crowned the winner, finishing the first knockouts with $30,800. Meanwhile, Groce placed second with $14,000, and Rutter finished last with $6,200.

Jeopardy! Masters season 3 episodes premiere every Wednesday on ABC.

