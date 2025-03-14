"You are not going to follow my footsteps" — When Shark Tank's Mark Cuban admitted how his father’s tough lessons shaped his success

Mark Cuban, entrepreneur and investor on Shark Tank, has often discussed how his father’s strong work ethic and expectations influenced his approach to business and success. In a May 28, 2014 interview on The Ramsey Show, Cuban highlighted how his father, who worked in automobile upholstery, made it clear that he wanted Mark to take a different path. He stated:

"I know he was very clear that you aren't going to follow my footsteps you are not going to do what I do."

Mark Cuban’s experiences with his father shaped his outlook on work, business, and parenting. His father’s insistence that he should take a different path led Cuban to develop a strong work ethic and pursue entrepreneurship from an early age.

Additionally, Cuban noted that today he applies the same principles in raising his children, ensuring they understand the value of effort and the contributions of others.

The impact of Shark Tank Mark Cuban’s father on his path to success

Mark Cuban’s early exposure to hard work

Mark Cuban explained that his father’s dedication to his craft set an example for him at a young age. He recalled:

"I watched him get up at 6: 7 in the morning or go to work at 7:30 in the morning six days a week and lots of times work half a day on Sunday."

The Shark Tank investor pointed out that witnessing his father's efforts made him realized how important hard work and persistence are when striving for financial independence. Nevertheless, his father did not wish for him to pursue the same career. Rather, he urged Cuban to work diligently and seek better prospects. Cuban pointed out:

"You're going to have to do whatever it takes and work however hard you have to to do better."

First business venture and understanding self-sufficiency

Cuban’s first business experience came when he wanted a new pair of basketball shoes. Instead of simply giving him the money, his father made it clear that he needed to earn it himself. Cuban explained:

"My dad basically said those shoes work you know that you have on your feet and when you have a job you can get whatever you want."

This response reinforced the idea that financial independence required effort. Through a connection of his father’s, Cuban was allowed to sell garbage bags door-to-door. He shared in the interview:

"One of his poker buddies set me up to sell garbage bags door to door so I could get some basketball shoes."

The Shark Tank investor's experience provided him with an early lesson in sales, which later became fundamental in his business career.

Applying these lessons to parenting

As a father, Cuban adopted a similar philosophy in raising his children. He expressed his concerns about ensuring they understand, "appreciate, and respect" the fact that people put in a lot of efforts to be successful.

The Shark Tank investor emphasized that financial success does not come without hard work and that entitlement should be avoided. Additionally, Cuban made it clear that his children would not receive anything without effort. He explained:

"Nothing is given to you and they're certainly not going to have anything given to them."

Stay up to date with Shark Tank Fridays at 8 PM ET on ABC, with streaming access on Hulu.

