"You are just like a dictator" — 90 Day Fiancé star Sarper claims he feels restricted after arriving in the US

Sarper, a cast member of 90 Day Fiancé season 11, expressed frustration after arriving in the United States to be with his fiancée, Shekinah. In a confessional interview during season 11, episode 6, which aired on March 23, 2025, he described the household rules as overly restrictive.

"You know what, you are just like a dictator with this kind of rules, and I just arrived to the US and don’t do this," he stated.

His reaction highlights his struggle to adjust to a new environment and the lifestyle expectations set by Shekinah.

Sarper adjusts to life in the US on 90 Day Fiancé

Sarper's initial reaction to Shekinah's living space

After arriving at Shekinah’s home in Los Angeles, Sarper observed the size of the apartment and the rules in place. The 90 Day Fiancé star explained in a confessional that he had different expectations about the space.

"Frankly, the house is a little smaller than I expected," he said.

When Shekinah introduced an alternative to his habit of using a corner to scratch his back, Sarper expressed that he still preferred his usual method, indicating his reluctance to change certain routines.

Despite Shekinah’s efforts to make him comfortable, Sarper questioned the restrictions placed on him. He expressed uncertainty about whether the rules were reasonable after Shekinah stated that they were normal. Shekinah maintained that the expectations she set were standard living arrangements and not excessive.

Challenges in adjusting to Shekinah’s lifestyle

Sarper also expressed concerns about Shekinah’s schedule and availability. He was surprised to learn how much time she would spend with clients. After Shekinah informed him about her work commitments, he stated,

"I didn’t know that in that detail that much, you know."

Shekinah explained that she had not shared the full extent of her schedule earlier to avoid overwhelming him during the visa process. Additionally, Sarper commented on their shared space.

"The rules, okay, I respect that it's her house and her space, but right now it will be ours," Sarper said.

The 90 Day Fiancé star acknowledged that Shekinah had the right to set rules but believed he should have been made aware of certain aspects before moving.

Sarper’s perspective on their future together

As Sarper continued to assess his new living situation, he reflected on whether the adjustments would become easier over time. He mentioned about not being informed earlier about Shekinah’s apartment.

"That’s a mistake. That’s a red flag for sure," he said.

However, he remained open to the possibility of adapting.

"But it is my first day in Los Angeles. Let's give you a time for that. Maybe everything will be solved by time. I hope," he stated.

Shekinah, in response to Sarper’s concerns, emphasized that the living situation was manageable.

"It feels good to have Sarper here, but I'm realizing how small my place is and how it's not quite equipped for a couple," she remarked.

The 90 Day Fiancé star suggested that both of them were aware of the challenges they would face in cohabiting.

Sarper's arrival in the US introduced immediate differences in expectations, prompting discussions about lifestyle adjustments. His comments reflect his initial difficulty in adapting, while Shekinah remains firm on maintaining structure in their shared space. The couple must navigate these differences as they work toward building a stable future together.

Catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé every Sunday at 8/7c on TLC to follow Sarper and Shekinah’s journey.

