"You have to know their moves"— Shark Tank's Rashaun Williams chimes in on competing with other investors

ABC released the latest episode of Shark Tank on November 15, 2024, which featured a new set of entrepreneurs hoping to impress an investor. The episode saw the return of Chicago investor Rashaun Williams, who appeared as a guest shark in the show.

Rashaun even invested in two companies, Y'all Sweet Tea and Chalkless. Y'all is a sweet tea product for which he teamed up with Lori for $500,000 at 15% equity. Chalkless is a chalk alternative used by professional athletes, famous musicians, and weekend warriors looking to enhance their grip. He teamed up with Kevin O'Leary for a $400,000 investment in exchange for 4% equity.

Rashaun sat down with the ABC7 Chicago Digital Team on November 16, 2024, and talked about the experience of appearing with other experienced sharks on Shark Tank.

He explained that through Shark Tank he desired to share expertise and educate people on investing and entrepreneurship. However, he felt that competing with other sharks who are known for their humor, intelligence, and quick wit can be daunting. Ultimately, he expressed that the goal is to win over the entrepreneurs presenting their pitches.

"But then the other sharks are so funny, hilarious and witty and smart that I'm not used to competing professionally on a stage with seven other people to win investments. It's the part that kinda freaks you out. So, you have to know their moves and you're competing with them, laughing between pitches," stated Rashaun.

What does Shark Tank's Rashaun Williams do? Details explored

Rashaun Williams is the Founder and Chairman of Value Investment Group (VIG), a private equity firm specializing in influencer-backed investments in tech, media, and consumer products. VIG aims to create significant value by connecting companies, communities, and influencers with financial markets.

Williams has made over 150 investments and had more than 40 exits. He is also a general partner in the MVP All-Star Fund and an adjunct professor at Morehouse College. Previously, he co-founded Queensbridge Venture Partners, investing in companies like Robinhood and Coinbase. His experience on Wall Street includes working with Goldman Sachs, Wachovia Securities, and Deutsche Bank, focusing on emerging and diverse markets.

In 2007, Williams founded Dixsville Partners, a fund investing in West African infrastructure development and mineral companies. He also established the Kemet Institute, a non-profit providing financial literacy and entrepreneurship training to underserved communities.

Value Investment Group was founded in 2012, following Williams' decade-long career on Wall Street and the winding down of Dixsville Partners. The firm operates as a hybrid family office, with Williams' family assets and nine partner families receiving the same services. Additionally, VIG has a network of over 100 athletes and entertainers participating in co-investments, receiving education, training, and deal support. The combined assets under management exceed $1 billion.

VIG's internal team consists of lawyers, operations, and finance professionals. The firm outsources liquid investments to partner banks, focusing on alternatives like venture capital, private equity, and real estate. While there are no formal investment guidelines, the firm tends to prioritize domestic emerging markets and minority- and women-owned businesses, reflecting the backgrounds and values of the partner families.

What happened in Shark Tank season 16 episode 5?

Rashaun Williams, Founder and Chairman of Value Investment Group, appeared as a guest shark on Shark Tank's season 16 episode 5. Four companies, Chalkless, Creator Camp, Y'all Sweet Tea, and ChompShop, presented their innovative products.

ChompShop secured a $250,000 investment from Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner for 5% equity. Chalkless accepted a joint offer from Kevin O'Leary and Rashaun Williams for $400,000 at 4% equity with royalties.

Creator Camp received a $350,000 investment from Barbara Corcoran for 18% equity. Y'all Sweet Tea accepted a joint offer from Lori Greiner and Rashaun Williams for $500,000 at 15% equity.

