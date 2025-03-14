"You'll hardly remember anything on the list" — When Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran admitted the surprising truth about love and marriage

Barbara Corcoran, a real estate investor and star of Shark Tank, once shared a perspective on love and marriage that many may not expect. In an interview with Yahoo Life on August 29, 2019, she recalled a piece of advice from her mother that after years together, a person may struggle to recall the reasons they originally fell in love. The Shark Tank investor stated:

"Make a list of everything you love about this man in great detail. After five years of marriage, you'll hardly remember anything on the list."

This insight was from a discussion during the interview with her husband, Bill Higgins, a former FBI agent and Navy captain, about their relationship and the key factors that contributed to its longevity.

Shark Tank Barbara Corcoran on the an unexpected reality about love and marriage

How Barbara Corcoran and Bill Higgins met

Barbara Corcoran and Bill Higgins met at a real estate conference in Suffern, New York. Corcoran was a broker from Manhattan, and Higgins was a former FBI agent and Navy captain. The Shark Tank investor described how she had to pursue him for six months because he "played hard to get and had all these other girls."

Over time, their relationship progressed as they interacted in professional settings. They were both part of a real estate board and attended company events together. During one such event, Higgins asked Corcoran to dance, which left a lasting impression on her. She explained:

"When I put my hand in his hand and he held it, I just felt like I would be fine for the rest of my life."

The proposal and marriage commitment

When Higgins proposed to Corcoran, she acknowledged feeling uncertain but chose to move forward with the commitment. She recalled thinking that she was unsure but willing to give it a try. Despite her initial hesitation, she underscored that they were fully dedicated to the marriage and making it successful.

Corcoran also reflected on their marriage dynamic, particularly their careers. She described Higgins as someone she initially admired for his achievements and resilience. The Shark Tank investor stated:

"The idea that Bill was an FBI agent, that he was a Navy captain, that he fought the FBI in federal court and beat them after many years—it was like you were a warrior. I was hiding in his shadow."

However, she later took on a more dominant role after selling her business in 1997. She explained that her commitment shifted from focusing on herself as the central figure to ensuring that others took center stage.

Maintaining love over the years

After decades together, Corcoran emphasized that marriage does not always maintain a sense of excitement. She questioned whether love should sometimes feel more thrilling, to which Higgins took responsibility. Corcoran then responded by attributing the excitement in their relationship to her efforts.

Despite this exchange, Corcoran emphasized that their shared love for their children played a key role in sustaining their marriage. The Shark Tank investor noted:

"You know what else we have in common? We love our kids. And if you don't think that's something that keeps me common… We love each other."

Shark Tank airs on Fridays at 8 PM ET on ABC, with episodes available for streaming on Hulu.

