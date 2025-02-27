"You need to be in a place of pain"- When Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec shared his top four habits for success

In a LinkedIn post from January 16, 2020, Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec shared that he has been asked several times about how he built a successful business, and how a person can change themselves to achieve that kind of success.

His response to these inquiries was stepping out of one's comfort zone and embracing discomfort—or reaching a "place of pain"—as a necessary step toward meaningful change.

"I often get asked – how did you build your business? How did you make it successful? What can I do to change my life? One thing I always say is that you need to be in a place of pain to make change," he wrote.

Robert acknowledged that stepping out of one's comfort zone and changing habits is indeed very hard, however, he noted that entrepreneurs need to be flexible and develop habits that support their growth and success.

Building on this idea, he stressed the importance of daily routines and suggested four key habits to incorporate into one's life to make them more effective and help achieve success.

Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec deems four daily habits a must for success

1) Prioritize

Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec shared that an entrepreneur has a lot of responsibility to take care of and it can often get overwhelming. To tackle this issue, he suggested including prioritization as a daily habit.

He explained that by noting down their goals, an individual would know what to prioritize, and in doing so, they would always be able to complete their prime objectives.

"By writing down your goals and keeping them in front of you, you’ll always know what to prioritize each day so you can keep the ball moving forward on your main objectives," he explained.

2) Be competitive

Robert stated that the world was a competitive place and there was always an individual in one's field who was willing to do anything to get ahead. So, a person who hadn't set their mind on winning or was "uncomfortable with competition in general" would never be ahead of their competitor.

The Shark Tank star further emphasized the importance of competing against one's own standards to achieve personal growth. He added,

"The toughest competition we often face is our own desire to obtain success."

3) Wake up early

Robert shared that his working hours start before 6 AM, regardless of how late he worked the night before. He admitted that getting up early was difficult, however, he noted that it would give a person the extra time they need to accomplish their goals and "stay ahead of the competition."

"I always say, even Superman only has 24 hours in a day. It's what you do with that time that counts. Nothing will get done while you’re sleeping, unless you include dreaming, and dreaming rarely produces sales and profits. If you want to be successful, make the commitment to yourself to wake up early – it’s a must," the Shark Tank star added.

4) Stay active

Lastly, Robert emphasized the importance of incorporating exercise into one's daily routine. He explained that even though it could feel like skipping daily exercise would give an individual more time to achieve their goals, not exercising would eventually take a toll on their mental and physical health, essentially affecting their work.

The Shark Tank star suggested picking a form of exercise to add to one's daily routine that they would enjoy.

"The constant movement tricks you because you're having so much fun, you don't even realize you're working out. Once you make an exercise you love into a habit, it will be easier to diversify your workout routine to add other variations of cardio and strength training. Keep moving. Your business will thank you," he concluded.

New episodes of Shark Tank season 16 air every Friday on ABC.

