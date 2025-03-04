“You could win this show” - The Voice Coach Adam Levine praises his final team member Trevon Dawson

The Voice season 27, episode 5, titled The Blind Auditions Part 5, aired on NBC on March 3. In the episode, coaches Adam Levine, Michael Bublé, Kelsea Ballerini and John Legend had their final chance to select singers and complete their teams before heading into The Battles.

By the end of the episode, only Levine had an unfinished team. Through his run as coach on the singing show, Levine always wanted a country singer in his team. However, before he could recruit one, they would get snatched by his Country Singer panelist like Blake Shelton.

As faith would have it, season 27's last blind audition was a country singer. Trevon Dawson wowed Levine with his rendition of Religiously by Bailey Zimmerman and became the last singer on his team.

After the performance, Levine told the 17-year-old singer that he would take all the rejection he had faced in country music and channel it into helping him succeed. He further praised Trevon stating that he had the potential to win the show and had a "bright future" ahead of him.

"You could win this show, and you got a bright future ahead of you. It's really good to have you on my team, man," Levine said.

The Voice coaches react to Trevon Dawson's rendition of Religiously by Bailey Zimmerman

The Voice season 27's last blind audition performer, Trevon Dawson, was a 17-year-old Country singer from Cole Camp, Missouri. He had been singing for the past six years and impressed the coaches when he hit the stage with his rendition of Religiously by Bailey Zimmerman.

As Dawson was singing, Ballerini told Levine that it was his "fate" to get a country singer as his last member. She even urged him to turn his chair as he was waiting, listening to the 17-year-old singer.

Levine pressed the button and Dawson was automatically recruited into his team, finalizing his team for The Battles.

After Dawson's performance, Bublé left his chair and rushed to hug him. He went on to praise the singer, noting that if he sounded that good despite being nervous, then Levine had just made a huge steal.

"I love that shred in your voice. I can't believe you have it at the age of 17, honestly. It's not natural. It just sounds like you've got a lived-in voice. I'm excited for you. I think you're gonna do very well on our show. Congratulations," John Legend chimed.

After Ballerini congratulated Levine and Dawson on a "jackpot" match, the Maroon 5 singer praised Dawson's voice noting that it had the power to cut like a knife.

He further pointed out that singing such a big song was "really hard" and can be "intimidating" at times. However, he felt that the 17-year-old country singer didn't let that get the best of him, adding that his voice was what "sailed over the top of all of the chaos"

Levine remarked that, in his experience, the singers who win The Voice are those with a voice that "cuts through all the noise." He further stated that Dawson had the potential to win the season and he could see a bright future ahead for him.

“Trevon was the perfect person to round out team Adam. He has one of these young country voices that I hear a lot. You listen to the guys that are killing it right now in country music and I think he can do it. I can’t wait to coach country. We’re gonna kick ass,” Levine later shared.

The Voice season 27 episodes air every Monday on NBC.

