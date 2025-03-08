"You work for who's working for you" — Shark Tank Barbara Corcoran on the key to being a great boss

On March 8, 2025, Shark Tank investor and entrepreneur Barbara Corcoran shared an Instagram video discussing effective leadership, emphasizing that a boss’s role is to support their employees. In the post featuring a snippet of one of her podcast interviews, she stated,

"I do believe the key to being a big boss, a growing boss, and a great boss is really understand you work for who's working for you."

The Shark Tank investor principle posits that the success of a leader depends on the prosperity and development of their employees. Through the focus on employee requirements, a boss develops productivity, loyalty, and general company development.

The leadership approach that drives employee success according to Shark Tank Barbara Corcoran

Leadership as a support role

Barbara Corcoran highlighted that since the beginning of her business career, she adopted the mindset that a boss should prioritize their employees’ success over their own. She explained,

"From the very first day I was in business, I understood the cardinal rule, which is, I work for you, you don't work for me."

This mindset alters the conventional definition of leadership, stressing that the role of a boss is to create an effective and nurturing workplace. She also highlighted the significance of attending to employee needs so that they are in a position to deliver at their optimum level. Corcoran defined her style, stating,

"What can I do for you? How can I make your job easier? What don't you like to do? What would you rather do?"

This method allows employees to focus on their strengths while reducing inefficiencies, leading to better performance outcomes.

The impact of employee-centered leadership

Corcoran explained that investing in employees does not diminish a boss’s authority or success. Instead, she emphasized that supporting employees leads to mutual growth. The Shark Tank investor stated,

"I shower my people with anything they need, selflessly, and you'd say, well, that doesn't put the boss ahead. It does, because as they get stronger and go up the rank, they carry me for a free ride along with them."

A leader benefits from team growth by providing resources and opportunities. Leadership should be long-term, not transactional. When employees feel valued, they stay engaged, take initiative, and drive success. Corcoran emphasizes nurturing employees to ensure long-term company progress and remains committed to meeting their evolving needs.

"What don't you like to do? What would you rather do? How could I be this for you? What else do you want?"

Leadership and employee appreciation

In her Instagram post, Corcoran emphasized that showing appreciation should not be limited to a designated day. She wrote,

"My best tip for being a great boss? Appreciate your employees and show them that you love them every day, not just on Employee Appreciation Day!"

This reinforces the idea that leadership is an ongoing commitment rather than an occasional acknowledgment. She further compared effective leadership to parenting, stating,

"It's kind of like being a good mother, in a way."

The Shark Tank investor's analogy suggests that just as a parent nurtures their children’s growth, a leader should focus on the continuous development and well-being of their employees.

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 PM ET on ABC, with streaming available on Hulu.

