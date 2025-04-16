1 Happy Family USA season 1: Release date & time, plot, and everything we know so far

#1 Happy Family USA season 1 is an upcoming animated sitcom set to premiere on April 17, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. The series offers a fresh comedic perspective on post-9/11 American life.

Created by Ramy Youssef and Pam Brady, this adult animated series promises viewers humor and satire. The series presents a witty take on the struggles of Muslim American life in a post-9/11 America.

The series follows the lives of the Husseins, the "most patriotic" and "most peaceful" Muslim family in the United States. Dealing with stereotypes and the eccentricities of their neighbors, the Hussein family traverses their daily life in the 2000s. The show blends Youssef's personal experiences with a comedic portrayal of the challenges of the family.

Everything to know about #1 Happy Family USA season 1

Release date and time

#1 Happy Family USA season 1 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 17, 2025. Fans can expect all eight episodes to be released on the same day. The show will be available at different times in different regions and time zones.

Disclaimer: Release timings of #1 Happy Family USA season 1 may vary slightly depending on location and platform. Always check with the streaming service.

Here’s a breakdown of the release timings across major regions in the USA.

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) April 17, 2025 3 am Central Standard Time (CST) April 17, 2025 2 am Mountain Standard Time (MST) April 17, 2025 1 am Pacific Standard Time (PST) April 17, 2025 12 am

Where to watch

The show will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Subscribers of the streaming platform can access the series starting April 17.

What to expect

#1 Happy Family USA season 1 is a comedic exploration of the post-9/11 era in the United States. The quirky and cheerful Hussein family will have to maneuver social issues, creating both amusing and provocative experiences.

Their interactions with neighbors and social standards highlight the absurdity of living in a world full of misconceptions as they struggle to fit into a rapidly changing society.

Plot of #1 Happy Family USA season 1

The series kicks off by focusing on the Hussein family's attempt to lead peaceful lives, despite being seen through a lens of suspicion and fear by the world around them. The humor lies in their ability to maintain their positivity and calm despite being misjudged and stereotyped.

According to the streaming platform, the official synopsis of #1 Happy Family USA season 1 reads:

"The series follows the maniacally upbeat Husseins - the most patriotic, most peaceful, and most definitely-not-suspicious Muslim family in post-9/11 "Amreeka." With satire and absurdity, it redefines finding humor in hardship as they navigate the early 2000s under the watchful eyes of their terrified neighbors."

Each episode presents a new challenge for the family, from dealing with neighbors' fears to exploring the cultural dynamics of a post-9/11 America. Expect absurd situations and biting satire that highlight the family's ability to endure hardship with humor.

Production, direction, and cast

#1 Happy Family USA season 1 is a collaborative creation by Ramy Youssef and Pam Brady. Ramy Youssef, known for his Hulu series Ramy (2019-2022), brings his own perspective of growing up as a Muslim American in the 2000s.

The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, A24, and Cairo Cowboy. Youssef voices two characters in the show, Rumi Hussein and Hussein Hussein, and is joined by an ensemble cast, including Alia Shawkat, Chris Redd, Mandy Moore, and Kieran Culkin.

Stay tuned for more updates on #1 Happy Family USA season 1 and similar projects as the year progresses. The animated series will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting April 17.

