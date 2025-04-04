10 best cameos from Apple TV's The Studio

The Studio has become one of the most popular shows on Apple TV recently. The premise of the story follows the struggle of keeping a movie studio afloat in a time when artistry and business must go hand in hand.

Matt Remick (portrayed by Seth Rogen), a movie executive who lives and breathes movies, is adamant about changing the fate of the movie studio along with other movie executives.

Matt and his team must find ways to resolve the challenges of making movies that resonate with people passionate about impactful stories worldwide.

While the series was fictional, many Cemaos surprised the viewers and added more realism to the fictional studio set-up. Hollywood Cameos like Bryan Cranston, David Krumholtz, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, and Martin Scorsese added abundant drama and comedy to the series.

Nicholas Stoller, Charlize Theron, Greta Lee, and 7 other celebrity cameos from Apple TV's The Studio

1) Bryan Cranston as Griffin Mill

Most renowned for his role in the popular Breaking Bad, he has, amongst only a few plays, played name characters in The Studio. One of the best actors of his time, Bryan has won six Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and two Tony Awards.

His presence delights viewers as they see their favorite Walter White in a fresh role on the screen.

2) Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Petra

Keyla Monterroso Mejia posing for the premier of The Studio (Image via Instagram/@keylamonterrosomejia)

One of the most recent stars to appear in The Studio, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, has only been in the industry for four years but has already made her presence felt.

The California-born actress has received acclaim for her appearances in various comedies, including the unhinged comedy Freeridge, One of Them Days, and her role as Ashley Gracia in the second season of Abott Elementary.

Her cameo in The Studio, as in her previous work, has added a few chuckles amongst the viewers.

3) Nicholas Stoller

The famous filmmaker, known after his directorial debut, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, made his cameo in The Studio. His most notable work is as a director, writer, and producer for Neighbors, Bros, and Invited.

4) Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron posing for the camera on the set (Image via Instagram/ @charlizeafric)

Charlize Theron, the powerhouse of talent, appears as a guest in The Studio, giving additional reasons for viewers to pick this show up immediately. Making it to the list of '100 most influential people in the world' by TIME, Charlize's influence on modern acting cannot be understated.

From her win for Best Actress for starring in one of the most popular action movies in the last decade, Mad Max: Fury Road. She also has three Academy Award nominations to her name.

5) Greta Lee

A still frame from Greta Lee shoot (Image via Instagram/ @gretaleeunofficially)

An Apple TV+ star, who has officially given various binge-worthy series like The Morning Show and Past Lives, also stars in The Studio.

For the past 20 years, Greta Lee has been slowly proving herself as an enormous talent. Although much of her early career came in small television roles, such as her debut performance in an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, the past decade has seen Lee finally earn plenty of acclaim.

From the Apple TV+ drama series The Morning Show to her starring, Golden Globe-nominated role in Past Lives, Lee's Hollywood future looks bright.

6) Rebecca Hall as Linda Rosenkrantz

Rebecca Hall posing for the cameras (Image via Instagram/@rebeccahall)

Another cameo star who has made her presence on The Studio with her character is Rebecca Hall as Linda Rosenkrantz. With her first on-screen debut at age 10, it became clear to the viewers that her future would only get brighter in the coming years.

Her film portfolio is awe-inspiring, including her role in The Town, her breakthrough role in The Prestige, and most recently, her acting in the biopic Peter Hujar's Day.

7) Zac Efron

A still fram from the shoot of Zac Efron (Image via Instagram / @zacefron)

Zac Efron made his breakthrough in Tinseltown in the popular teen musical, High School Musical. His fate changed through that film, and he became one of the most promising stars of Hollywood.

Zac went on to star in roles in movies like 17 Again, which made him a favorite icon among the youth. However, with his decades-long evolution, Zac surprised critics with his dramatic, serious roles in movies like Iron Claw and the infamous Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile.

Zac Efron's cameo in The Studio only added more charm and popularity to the comedy-drama.

8) Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde posing for the cameras (Image via Instagram/@ oliviawilde)

Olivia Wilde is the most versatile actress in Hollywood and has built an impressive career. Wilder gained her first phenomenal recognition for her role as Dr Remy Hadley in the medical drama House series from 2007 to 2012.

Her acting career includes impressive performances in movies like Cowboys & Aliens, Her, Rush, Tron Legacy, and Richard Jewell.

Moreover, with changing times, she also established herself as a visionary director with her debut in the critically acclaimed comedy Booksmart in 2019. More surprisingly to viewers, her work in the Psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling, starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, added another feather to her cap.

Her debut in The Studio as herself is refreshing for viewers. Her acting in the series and performance look raw and will add more popularity to her portfolio.

9) Adam Scott

A still frame of Adam Scott in an interview (Image via Instagram/@mradamscott)

Unlike his dual character work in Apple TV's Severance, Adam Scott makes his cameo in The Studio. His appearance as a guest marks a quick return to the platform, followed by the conclusion of season two of Severance.

Adam, whose acting journey includes various films and television projects, brings his established screen presence to the comedy show The Studio.

10) Martin Scorsese

Last but not least, the holy grail of the directing world of Tinseltown, Martin Scorses, took the intrigue of the show The Studio off the charts due to his cameo as himself. Having been creating films for over 60 years, the New York-born film veteran shows no signs of slowing down.

From Raging to GoodFellas and The Wolf of Wall Street to Taxi Driver, Scorsese's versatile vision through his filmography has garnered incomprehensible popularity worldwide.

Martin went on to earn the AFI Life Achievement Award in 1997 and the Cecil B DeMille Award in the previous decade, among many other recognitions.

His cameo in The Studio showed the world his love for the film industry and his consistent efforts to be present in Tinseltown in any way possible.

The Studio has become the talk of the town with its raw and authentic comedy and Seth Rogan's phenomenal performance. However, the icing on the cake behind the show's popularity is the celebrity cameos that keep the viewers hooked throughout.

