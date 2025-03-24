10 best Downton Abbey episodes to rewatch

For six years, Downton Abbey took audiences to the lavish drawing rooms of an English estate, blending aristocratic soap operas with the reality of a transforming world. From 1912 to the late 1920s, the show explored the pampered Crawley family and their devoted servants as they navigated romance, tragedy, scandal, and social change.

Tradition and progress clashed, and every character—whether the wisecracking Dowager Countess or aspiring Lady Mary—got their moment in the spotlight. Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, and Maggie Smith, the cast delivered rich, textured performances in Julian Fellowes' painstakingly constructed world.

The series thrived on tension, romance, and sharp dialogue, so even the smallest scene mattered. The Downstairs staff, with their own intricate web of secrets, tension, and hope, made it clear that life under the grand staircase was just as compelling as the melodrama above.

From the trenches of World War I to the excesses of the wild '20s, Downton Abbey brought history to life with a unifying theme of relationships. Fans returned time and time again for the drama, the victories, and, naturally, the Dowager's iconic one-liners. Missing some of those iconic moments? Here are ten episodes to catch up on.

Revisiting the best episodes of Downton Abbey

1) Season 2, episode 8

Still from Season 2 Episode 8 (Image via Prime Video)

The finale of Downton Abbey season 2 is filled with emotional surprises, particularly regarding love. The complicated relationship between Matthew, Mary, and Lavinia takes a sorrowful twist, Robert faces the lure of infidelity, and Sybil is set on marrying Branson despite her family's opposition. In the meantime, Bates and Anna get married, but their joy doesn't last long.

The Spanish flu moves throughout the home, upsetting lives and disrupting connections. However, the most startling turn occurs when Bates is taken into custody for the murder of his first wife, complicating his future with Anna and paving the way for turmoil.

2) Season 4, episode 8

Still from season 4 Episode 8 (Image via Prime Video)

Although Downton Abbey often tackles serious subjects—such as Edith's life as a single mother—this installment is unusually one of the more upbeat episodes. The servants down on the ground floor get an unusual day off at the beach, culminating in an unusually saccharine moment between Mrs. Hughes and Carson, only rivaled by their wedding day.

At the same time, the Crawleys travel to London for Rose's debut ball, but suspense is created when a letter with incriminating information about the Prince of Wales is lost. The family unites to orchestrate an elegant rescue operation, relishing every moment of the glamour and thrill of London's nightlife.

3) Season 4, episode 3

Still from season 4 Episode 3 (Image via Prime Video)

A grand party at Downton Abbey sets the stage for both charm and chaos. While the glamorous affair allows certain guests to make good impressions, it places enormous pressure on the staff, especially Mrs. Patmore, who struggles to keep everything running smoothly. But beneath the elegant surface, the episode delivers one of the show’s most harrowing moments.

As the household enjoys an opera performance upstairs, tragedy unfolds below. Anna is assaulted in a devastating scene that starkly contrasts with the lavish celebration above. This heartbreaking incident adds another layer of suffering to her already difficult journey with Bates, sending shockwaves through Downton Abbey.

4) Season 1, episode 7

Still from season 1 Episode 7 (Image via Prime Video)

The season finale of Downton Abbey ties up loose ends and sets the stage for even more intense showdowns in the future. Mary and Edith's battle becomes nasty, Bates' secret past continues to unfold, and Thomas finally gets his due. While Matthew proposes to Mary, some shocking news puts a halt to it—Cora is pregnant.

But tragedy strikes when O'Brien, out of spite, puts a bar of soap where Cora will slip and have a tragic miscarriage. Just when things seem to be dying down, the final scene whacks us. The First World War is announced, and it's a turning point that alters Downton Abbey forever.

5) Season 2, episode 3

Still from season 2 Episode 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Although Downton Abbey doesn’t depict the Great War extensively, its influence is profoundly experienced within the estate. The vast estate becomes a recovery hospital for injured officers, placing Cora, Isobel, Edith, and even Thomas in surprising roles of responsibility.

The conflict also disrupts relationships—Mary and Matthew's lingering tension intensifies, while William, confronted with an unpredictable future, asks Daisy to marry him before departing for France. The destruction of the war is indisputable, yet for Downton Abbey, it acts as a trigger for transformation.

Lives are changed, identities are reshaped, and the estate itself adjusts to a reality that will remain different.

6) Season 1, episode 3

Still from season 1 Episode 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Few moments in Downton Abbey have as much lasting impact as the scandal involving Mary and Kemal Pamuk. Though Mary has no shortage of admirers, she is instantly drawn to the charming Turkish diplomat. But their brief affair takes a shocking turn when he dies suddenly in her bed, forcing the household into a desperate cover-up.

Though Pamuk is gone as quickly as he arrives, the consequences of that night linger over Mary’s future. Meanwhile, the episode also explores the ongoing theme of progress—maid Gwen dreams of becoming a secretary, and Sybil begins forging a connection with the politically passionate Branson, hinting at the changes yet to come.

7) Season 3, episode 9

Still from season 3 Episode 9 (Image via Prime Video)

A shift in environment stirs things in Downton Abbey, as the Crawleys travel to the Scottish Highlands while the servants at home partake in an energetic fair. The journey provides insight into the turmoil of the Flintshire family, yet the most significant moment is held by Mary and Matthew. Their child is born, signaling a happy milestone for the family.

However, in true Downton Abbey style, joy is temporary. Matthew's untimely death in a car crash shortly afterward transforms joy into sorrow, forcing Mary to cope with loss and raise her child alone in the years that follow. A poignant episode that skillfully combines cheerful scenes with heartbreaking turns.

8) Season 3, episode 5

Before Downton Abbey delivers yet another devastating loss, there are a few lighter moments to unpack. Downstairs, the younger servants fumble through their search for romance, while Edith takes a major step forward, landing an opportunity to write for a women’s magazine—her first real taste of independence.

But all of that fades into the background as Sybil’s labor becomes the episode’s emotional centerpiece. Despite safely delivering her baby, a tragic misjudgment seals her fate. Lord Grantham places his trust in a visiting physician over Dr. Clarkson, leading to Sybil’s heartbreaking death from eclampsia. A gut-wrenching moment that remains one of Downton Abbey’s most unforgettable tragedies.

9) Season 6, episode 9

The last episode of Downton Abbey provides exactly what a series conclusion ought to—resolution, happiness, and just enough unresolved threads to maintain intrigue. Over the course of two hours, cherished characters discover their long-desired joy, whether through weddings, offspring, career growth, or fresh connections.

After experiencing years of sorrow, difficulties, and societal shifts, witnessing familiar faces finally achieve their deserved moments of tranquility is tremendously fulfilling. Even the enduring characters discover a feeling of satisfaction, rendering the farewell even more gratifying. Still, the narrative stays unresolved—sufficiently to set the stage for what would eventually evolve into the Downton Abbey film.

10) Season 2, episode 9

Still from season 2 Episode 9 (Image via Prime Video)

The first Christmas special of Downton Abbey captures everything that makes the show unforgettable. The holiday setting brings warmth and festivity, but the stakes are higher than ever. Mr. Bates faces trial, and the outcome is devastating—life in prison. Meanwhile, romance brews in multiple corners, with Edith finding a spark of hope and Mary and Matthew finally overcoming their obstacles.

Their long-awaited proposal in the snow is pure cinematic magic, rivaling even their wedding as their most iconic moment. And, of course, the Dowager Countess delivers a perfectly timed verbal takedown of Sir Richard Carlisle, proving once again why she’s the queen of wit.

Downton Abbey is packed with unforgettable moments, from sweeping romances to devastating losses. These ten episodes capture the very best of the series, making them perfect for a rewatch. Whether it’s the drama, the wit, or the lavish period setting, there’s always something new to appreciate with every revisit. It is currently streaming on Prime Video.

